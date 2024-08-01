DGCA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty on Airline for Denying Boarding to Specially Abled Child and Parents

There was one incident of denied boarding for an especially abled child along with his parents on 07.05.2022. Based on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of Rs.5,00,000/- on the airline.

With a view to sensitise and develop awareness for assisting persons with disability or reduced mobility, DGCA has issued the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part I titled “Carriage by Air of Persons with Disability and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility” which provides for conducting the training programme as per the module provided by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, for all personnel of airlines, airport operators, security personnel, customs and immigration bureau organisations engaged in passenger services.

In order to ensure appropriate protection for the air travellers, DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV titled “Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights”.

With a view to ensure the compliance of the laid down regulations by the airlines, DGCA carries out inspections at various airports in the country on random basis.