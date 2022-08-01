New Delhi : As per the provisions contained in Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, the air accidents are investigated by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and safety recommendations as per investigation report are forwarded to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The appropriate action on implementation of recommendations made in the investigation reports are taken by DGCA to ensure safety of air operations.

M/s Spicejet experienced a series of occurrences during operation of their aircraft fleet attributable to malfunction of components, bad weather, bird strike, etc. A special drive of spot checks were conducted from 2nd May 2022 till 6th June 2022. During the period a total of 300 aircraft were inspected which included 62 operational aircraft of M/s Spicejet fleet. The spot checks raised findings which were corrected by the Airlines. Another series of spot checks were carried out on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022 wherein 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not raise any significant finding or safety violations. However, as an abundant safety measure, DGCA ordered M/s Spicejet to release certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming that all reported defects/malfunctions are rectified.

DGCA, further issued an interim order to M/s Spicejet on 27.07.2022, wherein for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of M/s Spicejet have been restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks.

DGCA ensures timely corrective action on deficiencies noted during oversight of certified operators and maintenance of record thereof. There have been no lapses and hence no action is pending against officials. The Government has sensitized the scheduled airlines to give utmost importance to safety of operations and has taken various steps which inter-alia include:

(i). Scheduled Airlines have been asked to increase their engineering related capabilities at all base stations and transit stations.

(ii). Special audits and spot checks have been ordered by DGCA

(iii). Airlines have been asked to take appropriate mitigation action and greater internal surveillance to ensure safety of air operations.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.