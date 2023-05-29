DGCA approves for night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport

Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport, Karnataka on 17th May 2023.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated on November 22, 2019, by the then Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri B S Yediyurappa. It has a runway of 09-27 (3175m x 45m) and an apron suitable to park 03 aircraft (1 A-320, 02 ATR 72/Q-400.)

There has been a demand for providing night landing facilities to the airport for a long time. With the approval by DGCA for the night landing facility the Aerodrome License for the airport has been amended from VFR (Visual flight rules) to IFR (Instrumental flight rules) for All Weather Operations.

The airport has the following connectivity: