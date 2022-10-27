DGAQA Institutionalizes “SWACHHTA” in HQ & its field offices across the country though Special Campaign 2.0 on cleanliness

New Delhi : Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) has been conducting the Special Campaign 2.0 on “Swachhta” in HQ at New Delhi and across all its Field Establishments since 02nd October 2022. Preparation started from17th September to 30 September 2022. A large number of records, including 1363 files were reviewed, weeding out 50 files, and freeing approx. 215 sq feet office space. The policy of zero pendency in respect of grievance redressal and disposal of RTI applications ensured timely disposal of all the grievances received.

DGAQA is an organisation under Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence dedicated to the Quality Assurance and final acceptance of Military Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Aero Engines, Airborne Systems, etc. The establishments under this organisation are spread all over the country in Defence Public Sector Undertakings, DRDO Labs, HAL units and pvt firms involved in Military Aviation.

The Ministry of Defence has been conducting the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta across its offices located in New Delhi and also in all field offices and local units. This year, special emphasis is on field/outstation offices. The campaign intends to achieve space Management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices under the Ministry. During this campaign, Offices responsible for public interface and service delivery are being given priority.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 to bring about behavioural change in the people and as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who advocated cleanliness as a way of life. Later, a Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched in 2021, across government departments and ministries. Following the success of the Special Campaign during the last year, it was decided to organise Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta in Central Government Ministries/Departments, attached/subordinate offices from 2nd October-31st October, 2022.

The objective of this campaign includes minimization of pendency, institutionalization of Swachhta, strengthening of the the internal monitoring mechanisms, training officials in record management, digitization of physical records, setting up protocols and monitoring mechanisms for Swachhata, etc.