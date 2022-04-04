DGAFMS Flagged Off Motorcycle Expedition To Commemorate 258th Amc Raising Day

New Delhi : The prestigious expedition was flagged off by the Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services in New Delhi on 3 April 2022

On the occasion of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to commemorate 258th Army Medical Corps Raising Day under the aegis of DGMS (Army), the motorcycle expedition is planned encompassing 04 command & 12 states including seven North-East states. During the expedition the team will visit more than 100 Army & Civil medical establishments to motivate the doctors and paramedics. “The Corona Warriors”, posted at far-flung areas providing critical medical support; proving “Shoulders behind Soldiers” with the motto “Sarve Santu Niramaya”

The Army Medical Corps [AMC] which is the largest health care organization in the country, has been responsibly rendering medical care to the personnel in uniform and civilians in remote areas for last seven decades. Unique in the annals of AMC, this motorcycle expedition is being undertaken exclusively by the health fraternity of Army Medical Corps. The expedition will cover over 10000km (5500 km in the jungles and mountains) over a span of 18 days of driving time, which is no mean job in itself and would be a test of endurance for both man and machine. The expedition involves driving at high speed and in treacherous road conditions in the wild, mighty jungles and in mountains of North East states.

The expedition team consists of 03 Spl Officers, 02 Med Officers, 03 Non Tech Officers and 02 Other Ranks along with 02 reserve members from Army Medical Corps. The bikes are from Jawa Motors, special classic Army Fleet edition.

The team being lead by Col Rajesh W Adhau, SM, who is a mountaineer, adventure enthusiast and a Kargil War Veteran. Other members of the team include Col Sanjay Kumar, who has been a keen mountaineer, Lt Col Vishal Chopra a spirited Psychiatrist, Lt Col Veerbhadrappa, a veteran bike rider & renowned Eye Specialist, Lt Col Mrigank Choubey Paediatric Cardiologist, a known biker, Lt Col Mahesh Mahto an experienced rider & a Limca Book record holder from previous AMC Motorcycle Expedition, Maj Girish G a long distance cyclist and Maj Srinivas a Para motor pilot with an experience of over 33000 km of motorcycle expeditions. Hav Vinayak D Dhamale and NK Deepak Kumar Singh are veteran riders with more than 45000 km bike riding experience, who were also part of AMC Motorcycle expedition and had registered their names in India Book and Limca Book Record for Indian Army. Also Hav Yogesh Matwa & Nk Satheesh D are forming part of the team as reserve.

The unique effort would not only imbibe the ‘Espirit De Corps and spirit of adventure among all ranks of Army but also help in showcasing the tough and robust side of the AMC Warriors.

Director-General of Medical Service (Army) & Sr Col Comdt, DGsMS (Navy & Air Force) Lt Gen Daljit Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.