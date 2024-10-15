DG Paramesh Sivamani takes over as 26th Director General of Indian Coast Guard

DG Paramesh Sivamani took over as the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The Flag Officer, during his illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments.

DG Paramesh Sivamani specialises in Navigation & Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Samar’ & Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Vishwast’. The Flag Officer was at the helm of Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), Coast Guard Commander Eastern Seaboard). He is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

DG Paramesh Sivamani was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, and was subsequently posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in August 2024.

During the period, many significant operations and exercises were accomplished that includes the seizure of drugs/narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with the Foreign Coast Guards, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones/naturals calamities & Coastal Security exercises.

The Flag Officer was conferred with the Tatrakshak Medal in 2014 and the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2019 for his illustrious service. He was also awarded the DG Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East) Commendation in 2009.