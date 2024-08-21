DG NCC flags-off 88th NCC Cadets’ Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand

DG National Cadet Corps Lt General Gurbirpal Singh flagged-off the NCC Girls & Boys Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Abi Gamin (Uttarakhand) on August 21, 2024, from New Delhi. The team comprising 34 cadets, six officers and 20 Permanent Instructors Staff from various NCC Directorates across the country, will participate in this challenging expedition. This is the 88th NCC Cadets’ Mountaineering Expedition since 1970.

Mt Abi Gamin Peak, situated in the Garhwal Himalayas at an elevation of 7,355 meters, serves as a crucial preparatory phase for the NCC’s upcoming mission to conquer Mount Everest in 2025. The DG NCC highlighted the importance of this expedition, stating that Mt Abi Gamin Expedition is not just another adventure activity, it is a stepping stone for the cadets who aspire to scale Mount Everest. He also exhorted the team to undertake challenges with calmness, courage, professionalism and indomitable will.