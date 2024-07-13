DG ICAR Inaugurates SMART Pond and laid Foundation for Genome Editing Facility in Fish

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture observed National Fish Farmers’ Day at its Headquarters, Bhubaneswar on 13th July 2024. Hon’ble Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education & Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research Dr. Himanshu Pathak was the Chief Guest of the above programme. Among others Dr. Joykrushna Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), ICAR and Dr. Rakesh Chandra Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR were present as Guests of Honour. The Hon’ble DG ICAR laid the foundation stone of the Institute’s Genome Editing Facility. This will help in the development of new breed/ varieties of rohu fish with increased skeletal muscle growth and disease resistance. Transfer of Technology /MoU exchange for the institute technologies CIFAX, CIFA L-Check and CIFA M-Check were conducted, and CIFA BroodVac was released. Besides that, he inaugurated the SMART Pond, which is an intensive fish culture with a production target of 20 tonnes per hectare in a year. The SMART pond contains a range of gadgets like Mechanical Fish Harvester; CIFA-SMART PondFeeder; Sensor based Aeration System (ICAR-CIFRI). He also inaugurated the Catfish Recirculating Aquaculture System which can produce 40 kg fish seeds per cubic meter and Koi Carp Breeding Facility and launched the geospatial decision support system CIFA AquaNIRNAY.

Dr. Pathak, appreciated the institute for the service it is rendering to the nation and exhorted the scientists to develop customized technology packages for fish farmers. He stressed on adopting precision farming including use of AI technology to accomplish smart farming. Dr. Joykrushna Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) stressed on further research for simplification of breeding in fishes. He emphasized on quality production of fish for maintaining export quality and safety standards. Dr. Rakesh Chandra Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) appreciated the ideas and technologies being developed under ICAR- NePPA (ICAR-Network Programme on Precision Agriculture) Project and advised for implementation at farmer’s field. Dr. Anil Rai, ADG (ICT) also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier, ICAR-CIFA Director Dr. P.K. Sahoo welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries, and delegates and highlighted the Institute’s R&D activities. Over 200 farmers, including many farm women, progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, and government officials from Odisha and other parts of the country, participated in the program. An Exhibition–cum-Kisan Mela was also held on this occasion. Fourteen fish farmers and entrepreneurs from different parts of India were felicitated for their contributions in adopting and promoting ICAR-CIFA technologies nationwide. Besides, new NePPA website and NePPA products of ICAR-IIWM were also released on this occasion. The overview of ICAR-NePPA Project outcomes and releases was coordinated by Dr. R. N. Sahoo Programme Leader, NePPA, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi. Dr. G.S. Saha, Principal Scientist, proposed the vote of thanks.