DFS observes Special Campaign 2.0 to minimise pendency and to institutionalise Swachata

New Delhi : The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and its affiliated organisations have undertaken the Special Campaign 2.0 to minimise the pendency and to institutionalise Swachata. All the organisations of DFS were briefed and requested to participate in cleanliness campaign by identifying cleanliness sites and by organising activities to clean and to remove scraps.

Environmentally friendly measures and inclusivity measures were also suggested to be undertaken. Collectively more than 80% of the targeted sites have been cleaned/beautified. Daily reports in this regard were uploaded in the SCPDM Portal of DARPG, the nodal department for the purpose.

In the DFS, the momentum to the campaign was gathered by visit of Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad & Secretary (DFS) meeting officers/staffs in various sections advising them to use 100% e-office and to review old files. It was advised to use 03.00-5:30 pm of every working days for the record management activities.

The space management, removal of scraps, setting up of ramps, plantation drive, beautification of corridor etc were undertaken. Since the campaign started more than 100 posts (including videos) on various social media platforms were made by various organisations of DFS.

Cleanliness Campaign: –

Scrap Disposal:

Plantation Campaign:

Beautification of Corridors:

Inclusivity Measures:

Ramp for differently abled persons.