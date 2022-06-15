Devotees witness Debasnana Purnima in Devbhoomi at Angul Jindal Nagar

Angul: Thousands of devotees from Jindal Nagar and its periphery villages gathered together at the Lord Jagannath temple situated at Jindal Nagar Township to witness the Debasnana Festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Prime Servitors of the temple and Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Mr. Naveen Jindal joined the Snana Purnima’s Vedic rituals with his spouse Mrs. Shallu Jindal and performed the Samarjani Shodhan, Chhera Prastuti & Chhera pahanra neeti with full devotion.

Observing the Debasanana Purnima in line with the Puri Temple rituals, the auspicious day started at early in the morning at 6am and the priests performed Drara Phita, Mangal Aarati, Mangalarpana, Puspanjali, Dori Bije, etc. followed with Dhadi Pahandi of Sri. Chaturdha Murati from the main temple to Snana Mandap where Mangal Aarati, Tadap Lagi, Abakas, Srimukha Pocha and other rituals were performed as per the guidance of the Chief-Priest.

After the Snana Yatra rituals, now the deities are traditionally believed to fall ill and for which they will be resting in Anabasara Ghara for next 14 days to recover.

Now, devotees can get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Balabadhra and Devi Subdhara only on 29th of this month when the 3 idols will be giving Darshan with their ‘Naba Yauvan Besa’ which is also known as the Holy Sight of Juvenile Youth of Lord Jagannath.

This year, the residents of Jindal Nagar and the villagers from the periphery are very much excited to celebrate the 1st Car Festival (Rath Yatra) of Devbhoomi at Angul Jindal Nagar and the management of Jindal Steel and Power is also expecting a huge gathering of devotees to pull the holy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabadhra and Devi Subdhara from Jagannath Temple to Sri Gundicha Temple and return on Bahuda Jatra.