Puri: CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4lakh assistance to the family of the devotee who died in Puri today. Injured persons to be treated free of cost. Devotee dies after coming under wheels of chariot. Mishap occurs during the pulling of chariot of Kukujangha Jagannath temple under Badamal police limits.
Devotee dies of suffocation during chariot pulling; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4lakh assistance to the family of the devotee who died in Puri Yesterday
Prev Post
President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu participated in the annual Rath Yatra festival in the holy city of Puri