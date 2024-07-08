Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Devotee dies of suffocation during chariot pulling; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4lakh assistance to the family of the devotee who died in Puri Yesterday

By OdAdmin

Puri: CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4lakh assistance to the family of the devotee who died in Puri today. Injured persons to be treated free of cost. Devotee dies after coming under wheels of chariot. Mishap occurs during the pulling of chariot of Kukujangha Jagannath temple under Badamal police limits.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.