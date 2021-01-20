Developmental works inaugurated in Jagatsinghpur municipal area

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Local MLA Prashant Muduli inaugurated several developmental works and launched different projects to be built in Jagatsinghpur municipality area on Wednesday.

The projects inaugurated were included as installations of CCTV in several locations and a public toilet in bus stand as well as distribution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana work orders to 48 beneficiaries living in Jagatsinghpur municipality areas.

Speaking at the inauguration meeting legislator Muduli said the bed capacity of district headquarters hospital existing 100 will enhanced to 300, a proposal is pending at government level, at least one project would be launched each month in municipality areas, MLA Muduli assured.

The inauguration function was attended by collector S K Mohapatra, Executive officer Bimal Kumar Lenka, medical officer Saroj Kumar Sarangi, municipality employees, local residents and scribes.