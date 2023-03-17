Development of river front on Narayani River in Gopalganj, Bihar being undertaken at cost of Rs. 6.62 crore under Namami Gange Program

Under Namami Gange Program, the development of river front on Narayani River in the district of Gopalganj, Bihar has been undertaken and two Ghats have been constructed at a total cost of Rs. 6.62 crore.

River Gandak (Narayani River) was declared as National Waterway (NW)-37 from Bhaisalotan Barrage to Gandak and Ganga river confluence at Hajipur along with 111 NWs in the country vide National Waterways Act, 2016. Based on the findings of the study reports of Gandak River, the waterways was found feasible for development of shipping and navigation. However, due to non-availability of the potential cargo as well as very low navigational/vertical clearance due to structure located across NW-37 i.e., Rewa Ghat Bridge, developmental activities initiated on the Gandak River (NW-37) have been kept in abeyance.

