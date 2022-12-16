Development of Ports and Harbours may involve construction of structures like breakwaters, jetties, reclamation bunds: Sarbananda Sonowal

Development of Ports and Harbours may involve construction of structures like breakwaters, jetties, reclamation bunds etc. and may also involve dredging to maintain depth of navigation. These projects are required to obtain Environment/ Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and/or State Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) as applicable as per the norms, As stipulated by MoEF&CC and CZMA, studies like Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Management Plan (EMP) are undertaken as a part of the development of the projects. Based on the studies for the project, requisite mitigation measures to protect the environment are undertaken.

All Major Ports come under the administrative control of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. The construction of Port Infrastructure is done after conducting various scientific studies viz, Tranqulity studies, study of movement of siltation, study on coastal erosion, literol drift, mathematical model studies, environment impact study, etc and after obtaining statutory clearances viz environment clearance & Coastal Regulation Zone etc.

In order to ensure sustainable development of Ports, Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 was released which envisages development of Ports with safeguard for environment protection by adopting sustainable methodologies. The dredging guidelines for Major Ports has been released by the Ministry to ensure implementation of dredging projects with optimum utilization of the resources and re-use of dredged material for sustainable development of ports in the country.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.