Development of Jammu and Kashmir, says Nityanand Rai

New Delhi : The Government has taken several initiatives for the development of Jammu & Kashmir, some of which are: –

The progress of projects being implemented in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 has been accelerated. 53 projects pertaining to 15 Ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs.58,477 crores in various sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development etc., out of which 29 projects have been completed/ substantially completed and the remaining projects are at advanced stage of progress.

A New Central Sector Scheme has been notified on 19/02/2021 for the Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 crores. Jammu and Kashmir has received investment applications of more than Rs 54,000 crore, out of which projects worth more than Rs 36,000 crore have been allotted industrial land.

Under languishing projects programme, 1193 projects worth Rs.1984 crores were completed, including 5 projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years and 165 projects for more than 10 years.

J&K has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission.

100 % saturation has been achieved in 17 Individual beneficiary centric schemes, including Saubhagya, Ujala, Ujjwala and Indradhanush schemes.

The construction work of 17601 km of road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna has been completed up to March, 2022, which has connected 2074 places. New Banihal tunnel and Chenani Nashri Tunnel completed and opened to traffic.

To connect Kashmir with train, Udhampur-Katra section, Banihal-Quazigund section and Quazigund-Baramulla section have been commissioned.

02 new AIIMS, 07 new medical colleges, 02 State cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been taken up/operationalised recently. Intake capacity of 854 seats was added, which includes 600 MBBS, 50 PG courses, 26 BDS, 38 MDS and 140 DNB.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu have been made functional. The number of government degree colleges/engineering colleges has increased from 96 to 147.

In last 2 years, power projects for about 3000 MW capacity revived and progress is on track.

International flight from Srinagar to Sharjah has been started on 23.10.2021. In addition, night flights from Jammu and Srinagar have also been started.

The scope of High Density Plantation Scheme for Apple has been expanded to include Mango, Litchi, Cherry, Walnut etc. Kashmiri Saffron has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Household tap water connections have increased from 5.75 lakh households (31%) to 10.55 lakh households (57%). Two districts (Srinagar and Ganderbal) have been made Har Ghar Jal districts. All rural schools, anganwari centres and health institutions are provided with tap water connections.

Three major irrigation projects viz Main Ravi canal (Rs. 62 crore), 3rd stage of Tral lift irrigation scheme (Rs. 45 crore) and Comprehensive Flood Management Plan of River Jhelum & its Tributaries–Phase–I costing Rs. 399.29 crore have been completed.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out recruitment in the public sector from the year 2019 onwards totaling 29,806. In addition, employment for 5.2 lakh persons is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 up to June 2022.

The Government has taken several measures to protect the citizens which include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers of terrorism, action against members of banned/supporters organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding, etc.

