Development of Greenfield Ports : Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : Government of Andhra Pradesh is developing Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam as Non-Major Port on land lord basis.

Government of Andhra Pradesh had sought financial assistance for development of Ramayapatnam Port in lieu of development of Duggirajupatnam Port mentioned under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act , 2014. However, State Government notified the port limits of Ramayapatnam as a Non-Major Port on 20.02.2020, which comes under the jurisdiction of respective State Maritime Boards/ State Governments.

This information was given by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.