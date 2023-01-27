Development and public service is our priority – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that development and service to the public is our priority. Our happiness lies in the happiness of the people. The priority of the people is the priority of the government. We are for public welfare. In connection with the Vikas Yatra to be organized in the state in the coming month, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was adressing Ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, municipality presidents, councilors, district and district panchayat presidents, vice-presidents, members, sarpanches, deputy Sarpanch, Panch, Commissioner and collectors virtually from the residence office today. ,

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the aim of the Vikas Yatra is to take the works of development and public welfare to the masses. Vikas Yatras will be taken out in every village and city-wards of the state. Necessary preparations should be ensured well in advance so that various schemes and achievements can reach the public through Vikas Yatra. He said that road network is being laid in various cities including villages and towns in the state. Plenty of arrangements are being made for irrigation and tap-water schemes. At present, irrigation projects worth Rs 56 thousand crore and roads worth Rs 50 thousand crore are going on in the state. Sufficient funds have been made available for the development of every gram panchayat and urban body, so that the representatives of urban body and panchayat can do the work of development and public welfare in a better way.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Vikas Yatra will start on 5th February, the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. The Vikas Yatra will last for 21 days which will continue till February 25. Vikas Pataka and Vikas Rath will also be there in the yatra. The minister in-charge will coordinate the Vikas Yatra. The ministers in charge will decide the route of the yatra in coordination with the public representatives and district administration in their respective districts. In the Vikas Yatra, development works will be inaugurated and the foundation stone will be laid. The information about these works should be conveyed to the public through publicity. Sanction letters should be distributed to the beneficiaries under the CM Public Service Campaign. Beneficiaries of various schemes should be invited to the meeting after holding a beneficiary conference. Information should be sent door-to-door a day in advance. A list of eligible beneficiaries of various schemes should be prepared. Get the insurance plans forms filled. If an elderly or disabled person has been left out of the benefits of any schemes, then he should be taken into consideration on humanitarian grounds. The purpose of Vikas Yatra is to serve and distribute profit. If the houses of the housing scheme have been completed, then Grah Pravesh should also be done in them. Discussion should be held with each beneficiary and beneficiary groups. No beneficiary should be left out of the benefits of the schemes. May the Yatra become a lifeline and a boon.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that during the yatra, communicate with the children in schools, arrangements for hostels should also be seen. A list of children who have lost their parents due to Covid should be prepared. We will not let any child remain orphan in the state. Monthly pension, food, clothes etc. will be arranged for such children. He said that with the benefit of the schemes of the government, success stories should be made of the changes in the lives of the beneficiaries. Bhajan troupe, Ramayana troupe, dance troupe and various artists of the city should also be included in the Yatra. People should be given the message of planting trees on their birthdays, cleanliness, save daughter and educate daughter. Wreaths should be offered on the statues of the martyrs during the yatra. The nodal officer of the concerned area should cooperate fully in streamlining the yatra.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Vikas Yatra is not a ritual but a grand campaign to change the lives of the people. Cooperate fully in taking development and public welfare to new heights. Make this grand campaign of Vikas Yatra historically successful.