Developing entrepreneurial qualities among youth of the state and making the state most attractive for investment is our top priority: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we believe that the country will become self-reliant only when the states are self-reliant. A four-point based road map has been prepared for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. These 4 points are physical infrastructure, good governance, health and education, economy and employment. For this, better infrastructure and better connectivity is needed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making continuous efforts in this direction. Along with this, the implementation of Ease of Doing Business has been ensured in the state. It is our endeavor that investors do not get entangled in the web of rules in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh government has two main goals, firstly, to develop entrepreneurship qualities in the youth of Madhya Pradesh, so that they become job creators and not job seekers, secondly – to make Madhya Pradesh the most attractive state for investment. In order to ensure that investors get a congenial environment in the state, and do not face any problem, we have fixed the first half of every Monday for a one-to-one meet with the investors. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan virtually participated in the State Policy Conclave- 2021 organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Hotel Le Meridien New Delhi.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a visionary leader. Under his leadership, the process of building a glorious, prosperous, and strong India is going on. The country is progressing continuously under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister paved the way for turning opportunity into disaster in the difficult situation of struggle with Corona. Prime Minister Shri Modi has given the mantra of building Atmanirbhar India. Moving in this direction, a roadmap was prepared for this Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Atal Expressway and Narmada Expressway are being constructed from east to west border of the state with the aim of providing better environment for investment to the investors in the state. Industrial centers and townships will be developed around the expressway. With the aim of providing skilled human resource in the state, a Global Skill Park is being built in collaboration with Singapore. In order to provide educated and efficient human resource, arrangements have been made for CM Rise School in the state. The concept of ‘Start Your Business in 30 Days’ is being implemented. In this, permission will be given to set up industry in 30 days. The stipulated time-frame has been linked to the Public Service Delivery Guarantee. Madhya Pradesh is a state providing surplus electricity. There is no water, skill manpower and mandays loss in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is rich in water, forest and mineral wealth. Along with this, there is also ample biodiversity and abundant agricultural production available here. Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana has been started for the development of entrepreneurship among the youth of the state. It is our endeavor to ensure that the youth of the state should establish their enterprises with the help of the state government and instead of getting employed, they should develop an employment generating capacity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the pharma and garment hub of the country. Now we are working fast towards making the state a logistics hub. In the first phase of Bharatmala project, it has been decided to set up multi model logistic parks at Indore and Bhopal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the era of Covid, there has been 49 percent rise in industrial units in 2021 as compared to 2019. There has been an increase of 33 per cent in allotment of land to industries, 67 per cent in proposed investment and 39 per cent in employment. Madhya Pradesh is among the first 5 states to have taken advantage of additional loan due to successful implementation of Ease of Doing Business reforms.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has secured first position in the western region. This has provided additional financial resources of Rs 2,373 crore to the state. To accelerate industrial development, ‘Dewas Investment Zone’ and ‘Ratlam Investment Zone’ have been created. The industrial area is being developed in about 3,400 acres under Dewas investment area and about 4,500 acres under Ratlam investment area. The Medical Device Park has been approved by the Government of India in Mohasa-Babai Industrial Area of ​​Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. This is a big step forward in the field of medical devices.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 16 clusters have been identified for laying a network of micro, small and medium industries in the state. In these activities like furniture, textile, powerloom, toys, jaggery, namkeen will be promoted. Furniture cluster has been approved for Indore. Approval of 13 clusters has been received from the Central Government. In order to make the local vocal, specific products have been selected for each district of the state under the ‘Ek Zila –Ek Utpad’ scheme. The government will leave no stone unturned in their international branding, marketing, production etc. MP Trade Portal and Export Helpline has been launched to provide guidance and campaign for exporters. The state of Madhya Pradesh has successfully implemented 1,896 reforms to reduce the Regulatory Compliance Burden while remaining among the leading states. Online land allotment process has been implemented in industrial areas with GIS based land allotment system.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with Ease of Doing, continuous work is being done in the direction of making the process of cost of doing business congenial. It has been decided to provide electricity at the lowest rate to industries in Mohasa-Babai industrial areas. In order to establish the state as a garment hub, many necessary amendments have been made in the Industrial Promotion Policy, 2014. Rapid investment is coming from Tripura and other areas of the country in the garment sector in the state.

In view of Covid, a special financial assistance scheme has been implemented for oxygen production units and oxygen equipment manufacturing units to attract new investment in the field of oxygen production. Madhya Pradesh has released its ethanol policy. The ethanol production in the state is estimated to be more than 200 crore liters per annum. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for participation in the conclave.