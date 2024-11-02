Develop high-end tech indigenously to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat: Raksha Mantri to youth at 65th Foundation Day of IIT Kanpur

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh called upon Indian youth to indigenously develop high-end technologies, which the country imports, to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. He was addressing the 65th Foundation Day celebrations at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on November 02, 2024.

Raksha Mantri described ‘technology’ as the biggest factor behind the rapid changes taking place in every field today, with countries competing to master niche tech, such as Artificial Intelligence, to establish an edge in the current geopolitical scenario. Explaining it further, he pointed out that based on technological developments, there are three groups of countries – the first are at the pinnacle in advanced tech; the second have reached a stagnant state and third are at a stage of technological take-off.

Placing India in the third group, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the nation is today surging towards the top position in technological advancements. He stressed on the need to get a hold on high-end technology, urging the young ignited minds to realise their potential and contribute to the country’s progress. He termed institutions like IIT Kanpur as academic engines, which can provide a dynamism to India in the present competitive environment, and place it among the first set of countries.

Highlighting the increasing role of technology in the defence ecosystem across the globe amidst ongoing conflicts, Raksha Mantri said that the use of drones, laser warfare, cyber ​​warfare, precision guided missiles and hypersonic missiles has transformed warfare into a technology-oriented one. “The biggest hurdle in achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence is that we are compelled to import some high-end technologies necessary for our items. There is a need to focus on defence application of modern cutting-edge technologies in view of the changing nature of warfare,” he added.

Shri Rajnath Singh assured the Government’s full support in this endeavour and reiterated the commitment to take all stakeholders, including the private sector and academia, together to make India self-reliant in defence. “India has dreamed of becoming a developed nation by 2047 on the strength of our youth. We must put in all our power to realise that dream. There is a proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’. We need to walk together to achieve our target,” he said.

Enumerating the steps taken by the Government to promote self-reliance and innovation in defence, Raksha Mantri spoke about the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative which provides a grant of Rs 1.5 crore to innovators and start-ups. He added that Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme was launched to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies, wherein start-ups are eligible to receive grant-in-aid of up to Rs 25 crore for their research, development, and innovation endeavours in defence technology.

Shri Rajnath Singh added that the Government’s efforts of achieve self-reliance are yielding desired results as the defence exports, which were around just Rs 600 crore ten years ago, crossed a record number of Rs 21,000 crore in Financial Year 2023-24. He exuded confidence that the progress will continue and defence exports will reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30.

Raksha Mantri pointed out that manufacturing of a technology involves three major steps – ideation, application & production – and institutions like IIT Kanpur can play a big role from incubating ideas to creation of products. He underscored the importance of coming out with products and technologies, which become a necessity for the Armed Forces once they are developed.

As part of the celebrations, IIT Kanpur hosted a special event on defence innovation, aligning with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Shri Rajnath Singh visited a Defence Research, Product, and Incubation Showcase organised by the Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, which highlighted pioneering solutions from 23 SIIC-incubated start-ups, presenting advancements in defence technology such as autonomous systems, AI-driven surveillance, and next-generation communication tools. Raksha Mantri engaged with Start-up founders and research teams at the exhibition stalls, commending their contributions to enhance national security.

Several MoUs were also signed to strengthen partnerships, including IIT Kanpur’s collaborations with BEML and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to drive advancements in military logistics & defence innovation, and a partnership with Kanpur University to strengthen incubation efforts. Secretary of DDR&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat presented sanction letters for six transformative DRDO projects, while SIDBI’s Matching Offer for iDEX-funded start-ups further boosted essential funding support.

The event also included key discussions on the country’s latest defence initiatives, such as iDEX’s Defence India Start-up Challenge 12 and ADITI 2.0 Challenges, which provided attendees with valuable insights into the defence innovation landscape. A commemorative tree plantation, led by Shri Rajnath Singh, symbolised IIT Kanpur’s enduring legacy in technological and defence advancement and commitment to sustainability.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Director of IIT Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC Prof Deepu Philip, students and distinguished alumni of the institute attended the event.