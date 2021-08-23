Dev Patel felt his character in “The Green Knight” hit closer to home, releasing on 27th August

New Delhi: A breathtaking revision of a much loved Arthurian fable, director David Lowery’s The Green Knight is based on the epic 14th century poem about a young man in King Arthur’s court who embarks on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, the titular character who has to battle ghouls, ogres, thieves and crooks on his path to evolution.

Dev had his own notes on the script, wanting to showcase a glimmer of redemption in the protagonist and shed some light on his human side, “Gawain is sort of this spoiled brat, and I told David before I signed on that if we’re going to go on this extraordinary journey with him—amid sparse dialogue and many instances of questionable behaviour—there has to be something that makes you root for him through this adversity”, the actor shares.

The Lion star feels that the script has a shrewd and timely take on masculinity, a fact that drew him more towards the project, “Gawain is entitled and drenched in privilege but becomes humbled over the course of the movie by the smart women around him”, he explains.

The script’s core idea really got him excited, as he concludes, “This young man sets out across this harsh terrain, and it’s a trial by nature in so many ways. He comes across life and all its ferocity—scavengers, a damsel in distress, a beautiful woman who tempts him—and you realize how naive he is as a young man, despite or perhaps because of his privileged origins.”

The film also features Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton among others.