Details of progress made under diﬀerent goals of Vision 2019-2024 of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched e-Sankhyiki portal consisting of time series data of four major data products of the Ministry namely National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Index of Industrial Production, and Annual Survey of Industries on 29th June, 2024.

All the Schemes are subjected to outcome review based on the performance of the scheme in terms of the targets achieved. All Ministries/ Departments have been mandated to prepare an output-outcome framework for each Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Scheme. This framework endeavours to provide measurable indicators for achievement of scheme objectives, or the ‘Outcomes’. Yearly review meetings in this regard is held by NITI Aayog. In addition to this, for continuation of any scheme beyond Finance Commission Cycle or renewal, a third-party evaluation of the scheme, by an independent agency in case of Central Sector Schemes and DMEO, NITI Aayog in case of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, is also carried out to assess the impact of the scheme on ground level.

On-going Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs. 150 crore and above are also monitored on key metrics of Project Monitoring by this Ministry. The mandated monitoring is presently taken up based on monthly information reported by the project implementing agencies/Ministries/Departments on the Online Computer Monitoring System (OCMS) Portal of MoSPl. Further, this Ministry also releases periodic (monthly/quarterly) reports, disseminated in public domain by publishing at www.cspm.gov.in.

In addition, e-SAKSHI portal/Mobile Application has been developed to implement revised fund flow procedure under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The details of progress made under diﬀerent goals of Vision 2019-2024 of MoSPI is given in the Statement at Annexure-I.

Annexure-I

The details of progress made under diﬀerent goals of Vision 2019-2024 of MoSPI are as below: