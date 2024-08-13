Details of 109 varieties of Field and Horticultural crops which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th August 2024

Sr. No. Crop Name of the Variety/Hybrid Variety/ Hybrid Sponsoring organization Recommended for the states Special Features

CEREALS

Rice CR Dhan 416 (IET 30201) Variety ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, Odisha West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat Suitable for coastal saline areas,yield 48.97 q/ha, maturity 125-130 days, moderately resistant to brown spot, neck blast, sheath rot, rice tungro disease, glume discoloration, resistant to brown plant hopper, grasshopper and stem borer

Rice CR DHAN 810 (IET 30409) Variety ICAR- National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, Odisha Odisha, West Bengal, Assam Suitable for rainfed shallow low land, yield 42.38 q/ha, maturity 150 days, submergence tolerance for 14 days at early stage, moderately resistant to brown spot disease, moderately resistant to leaf folder and stem borer (dead heart)

Rice CR Dhan 108 (IET29052) Variety ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, Odisha Odisha, Bihar Suitable for early direct seeded rainfed condition, yield 34.46 q/ha, maturity 110-114 days, moderately resistance to leaf blast, neck blast, sheath blight, plant hopper, moderately tolerant to drought

Rice CSR 101 (IET-30827) Variety ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute, Karnal, Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Suitable for irrigated alkaline/saline stress areas, yield of 35.15 q/ha (alkaline stress); 39.33 q/ha (saline stress) and 55.88 q/ha (normal condition), maturity 125-130 days, MAS derived NIL of Pusa 44 (possessing two genes for bacterial blight resistance xa13 and Xa21 and saltol QTL for salt tolerance), resistant to salinity tolerance and bacterial blight

Rice Swarna PurviDhan 5 IET 29036 (RCPR 68-IR83929-B-B-291-2-1-1-2) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Research Complex for Eastern Region, Patna, Bihar Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand Suitable for direct seeded aerobic condition in drought prone rainfed as well as water limiting areas during Kharif, yield (normal condition – 43.69 q/ha, under moderate drought condition – 29.02 q/ha), maturity early (110-115 days), contains high amount of Zinc (25.5 ppm) and Iron (13.1 ppm), resistant to neck blast and stem rot and moderate resistant to leaf blast, brown spot, and sheath rot, tolerant to major pests like stem borer (dead heart &white ears head), gall midge, leaf folder, gall midge, rice thrip

Rice DRR Dhan 73 (IET 30242) Open pollinated Variety ICAR – Indian Institute of Rice Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana Suitable for irrigated and rainfed shallow low land areas with low soil P for both Kharif and Rabi, yield 60 q/ ha (under normal conditions; 60 kg/ha of P i.e. recommended dose), 40 q/ ha (under low P; 40 kg/ha of P) and 40.0 q/ ha (under low Phosphorus; 0 kg/ha of P), maturity 120-125 days, moderately resistant toleafblast

Rice DRR Dhan 74 (IET 30252) Open pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, and regions with P deficit soil of India Suitable for irrigated and rainfed shallow low land areas with low soil P for both Kharif and Rabi, yield 70 q/ ha (under normal conditions; 60 kg/ha of P i.e. recommended dose), 44 q/ ha (under low P; 40 kg/ha of P) and 45.6 q/ ha (under low Phosphorus; 0 kg/ha of P), maturity 130-135 days, moderately tolerant to leaf blast, neck blast, sheath rot, plant hoppers

Rice DRR Dhan 78 (IET 30240) Open pollinated Variety ICAR – Indian Institute of Rice Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad Karnataka and Telangana Suitable for irrigated and rainfed shallow low land areas with low soil P for bothKharif and Rabi, yield 58 q/ ha (under normal conditions; 60 kg/ha of P i.e. recommended dose), 46 q/ ha (under low P; 40 kg/ha of P) and 40.0 q/ ha (under low Phosphorus; 0 kg/ha of P), maturity 120-125 days, moderately resistant to leaf blast and plant hoppers

Rice KKL (R) 4 (IET 30697) (KR 19011) Open pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Rice, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute Karaikal, Puducherry (U.T.) Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puduchery Suitable for submergence stress conditions, yield 38q/ha under stress situations and 56 q/ha under normal conditions, maturity mid-early (120-125 days), MASderivedNIL entryofADT39*4/SwarnaSub1introgressedwithQTLSub1for submergence tolerance, moderately resistant to leaf blast

Wheat Pusa Gehun Sharbati (HI 1665) Open pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Regional Station, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra, Karnataka and Plains of Tamil Nadu Suitable for timely sown, restricted irrigated condition, yield 33.0 q/ha, maturity 110 days, tolerant to heat and drought (heat sensitivity index 0.98 and drought sensitivity index 0.91), excellent grain quality, bio-fortified with higher grain zinc content (40.0 ppm), resistant to leaf and stem rust

Durum Wheat Pusa Gehun Gaurav (HI- 8840) Open Pollinated Variety Maharashtra, Karnataka and plains of Tamil Nadu ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute Regional Station, Indore- Madhya Pradesh Suitable for irrigated conditions durum wheat variety, average grain yield 30.2 q/ha, terminal heat tolerant, resistance to stem and leaf rusts, biofortified durum wheat with higher zinc(41.1 ppm) and iron (38.5 ppm) and protein content (~12%)

Barley DWRB-219 Open Pollinated Variety Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, (excluding Kota and Udaipur division), Western Uttar Pradesh (except Jhansi division), Jammu and Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Paonta Valley and Una district of Himachal Pradesh and tarai region of Uttarakhand ICAR- IIWBR (Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research) Karnal- Haryana Irrigated/ limited irrigationcondition of NWPZ, average yield54.49 q/ha, Maturity 132 days, Resistant to yellow rustand moderately resistant for leaf rustdisease of barley, : Tolerant to lodging, Protein content : 11.4%

Maize Pusa Popcorn Hybrid – 1 (APCH 2) Hybrid ICAR – Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand (Plain), Uttar Pradesh (Western region), Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu Suitable for irrigated Rabi ecology, yield: 46.04 q/ha (NWPZ), 47.17 q/ha (PZ), maturity 120.2 days (NWPZ), 102.1 days (PZ), higher popping percentage (97.3% in NWPZ and 98.3% in PZ) and popping expansion ratio (18), resistant to moderately resistant to charcoal rot

Maize Pusa Bio fortified Maize Hybrid – 4 (APH4) Hybrid ICAR – Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand (Plain),Uttar Pradesh (Western region), Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Suitable for Kharif season, yield 84.33 q/ha (NWPZ), 71.13 q/ha (PZ), 56.58 q/ha (CWZ), maturity 79.8 days (NWPZ), 93.9 days (PZ), 86.4 days (CWZ), rich in provitamin-A (6.7 ppm), lysine (3.47%) and tryptophan (0.78%), resistant to moderately resistant to MLB, BLSB, TLB

Maize Pusa HM4 Male Sterile Baby Corn-2 (ABSH4-2) Hybrid ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh (Eastern region), West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Suitable for irrigated conditions during Kharif season, yield 19.56 q/ha (NEPZ), 14.07 q/ha (PZ) & 16.03 q/ha (CWZ), maturity 53 days, 100% male sterility, no anther exertion, resistant to moderately resistant to charcoal rot

Maize IMH 230 IMHSB 20R-6 Single cross Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, Punjab NEPZ viz. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal. Suitable for irrigated Rabi season, high yield 92.36 q/ha,maturity 145.2 days, moderately resistant to biotic stresses, MLB, ChR and TLB, moderately tolerant to Chilopartellus, fall armyworm

Maize IMH 231 IMHSB 20K-10 Single cross Hybrid ICAR- Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, Punjab NEPZ viz. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam Suitable for Kharif irrigated condition, high yield 70.28 q/ha, maturity 90 days, moderately tolerant to water logging, tolerant to lodging, moderately resistant to TLB, MLB, resistant to FSR, moderately tolerant Chilopartellus, fall armyworm

Maize Pusa Popcorn Hybrid – 2 (APCH 3) Hybrid ICAR – Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu Suitable for irrigated Rabi season, yield 45.13 q/ha, maturity 102.5 days, moderately Resistant to TLB

Sorghum DSH-6 (CSH-49) (SPH-1943) ICAR-AICRP on Sorghum and Small millets, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana,Gujarat, Rajasthan Suitable for rainfed ecology Kharif season, grain yield 38.77 q/ha, fodder yield 116 q/ha, maturity early (100-105 days), non-lodging, fertilizer responsive, good stay green trait, moderately tolerant to grain mold disease, moderately susceptible to shoot fly

Pearl millet MH 2417 (Pusa- 1801) Hybrid NCT of Delhi ICAR – Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi It is a dual purpose hybrid suitable for kharif cultivation under irrigated and rainfed conditions; high grain yield 33.34 q/ha and dry fodder yield 175 q/ha. It has high iron (70 ppm) and zinc 57 ppm content; resistant to all five important diseases of pearl millet, viz downy mildew, foliar blast, rust, smut and ergot.

Finger millet VL Mandua- 402 Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora, Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Suitable for rainfed situations, average seed yield 2261 kg/ha, matures in 111 days, higher calcium (368 mg/100g) in comparison to the check VL Mandua 324 (294 mg/100g) and VL 376 (318.9 mg/100g)

Proso millet CPRMV-1 (DHPM- 60-4/PMV 466) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Sorghum and Small millets, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Suitable for rainfed Kharif season, yield 24-26 q/ha, maturity 70-74 days, resistant to brown spot, leaf blast, leaf blight, moderately resistant to banded blight, tolerant to shootfly

Barnyard millet VL Madira- 254 Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora, Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Suitable for rainfed situations, average yield 1,719 kg/ha, matures in 101 days

PULSES

Chickpea Pant Gram 10 (PG 265) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam Suitable for desi timely sown rainfed / irrigated conditions of Rabi season in NEPZ, yield 17.79 q/ha, maturity 130 days, moderately resistant to wilt, collar rot, stunt, tolerant to pod borer

Chickpea Nandyal Gram 1267 (NBeG 1267) Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, Main Centre, RARS, Nandyal, Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, Andhra Pradesh South zone (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) Suitable for mechanical harvesting in rainfed as desi variety during Rabi, could also be grown with 1-2 protected irrigations in normal fertility condition, yield of 20.95 q/ha, maturity early (90-95 days), seed protein 15.96%

Pigeon pea Phule Pallavi (Phule Tur-12-19-2) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Maharashtra Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during Kharif Suitable for normal sown rainfed/irrigated areas of Cenrtal Zone in Kharif season, yield 21.45 q/ha, mid-early 157-159 days, moderately resistant wilt and sterility mosaic disease

Pigeonpea NAAM-88 Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, Karnataka Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Suitable for rainfed/irrigated areas in Kharif season, yield 14.90 q/ha, maturity early (142 days), moderately resistant to wilt

Lentil Pant Lentil 14 (PL 320) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North-West & Central Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Plains of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir Suitable for timely sown rainfed / irrigated conditions of Rabi season in NWPZ, yield 15.55 q/ha, maturity 128 days, high seed protein content (25.72%), resistant to rust, Stemplylium blight, moderately resistant to wilt, Ascochyta blight, moderately resistant to pod borer, aphid

Lentil RKL 20-26(D) Kota Masoor 6 Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, Agricultural University, Kota, Rajasthan North Western Plain Zone and Central Zone of India Suitable for rainfed normal sown conditions in Rabi season, yield 17.37 q/ha in NWPZ, 16.0 q/ha in CZ, maturity 125 days (NWPZ), 111 days (CZ), protein (21.07 %), moderately resistant to rust and wilt

Lentil PSL-17 Open Pollinated Variety National Capital Region of Delhi Division of Genetics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Suitable for salinity conditions, seed yield 12.95 q/ha, maturity 125 days, iron 67.0 ppm, zinc 41 ppm,protein 28.8%, moderately resistant to wilt and rust

Field pea Pant Pea 484 Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North-West & Central Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Plains of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir Suitable for timely sown rainfed / irrigated conditions of Rabi season in NWPZ, yield 23.33 q/ha, maturity 120 days, protein content 26.17%, resistant to Ascochyta blight, moderately resistant to rust, powdery mildew, moderately resistant to aphid, pod borer

Faba bean HFB-3 (HB 14-21) Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Haryana Northern plain zone of the country (Haryana, Punjab, Delhi) & Central Zone (Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh). Suitable for irrigated, timely sown Rabi season in high fertility conditions, yield 23.65 q/ha, medium maturity (129 – 137 days), seed protein 28.05%, moderately resistant to Alternaria leaf blight, root rot

Mungbean Lam Pesara 610 (LGG 610) Variety ICAR-AICRP on Pulses, RARS, Lam, Guntur, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University. Andhra Pradesh South zone states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha during rabi season for both rice fallows and upland conditions Suitable for rice fallows and upland situations during Rabi season for mechanical harvesting, yield 11.17 q/ha, maturity 74 days, protein (23.16%), resistant to mungbean yellow mosaic virus

Mungbean PMS-8 Open Pollinated Variety National Capital Region of Delhi Division of Genetics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Suitable for Salt affected conditions [ECe 5.8-6.5 dS/m], Average seed yield 494.5 q/ha, Matures in 70 days

OILSEEDS

Safflower ISF-123-sel-15 Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, Hyderabad, Telangana Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana Suitable for late sown rainfed condition, yield 16.31 q/ha, maturity 127 days, oil content high (34.3%), resistant to Fusarium wilt, moderately tolerant to highly susceptible aphid infestations

Safflower ISF-300 Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, Hyderabad, Telangana Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Suitable for timely sown rainfed/irrigated condition, yield17.96 q/ha, maturity134 days, oil content 38.2%, resistant to Fusarium wilt

Soybean NRC 197 ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Suitable for rainfed Kharif season, yield 16.24 q/ha, maturity 112.67 days, non-shattering, tolerant to lodging, resistant to insect-pest complex, resistant to stem fly, highly resistant to semilooper, moderately resistant to Spodoptera litura

Soybean NRC 149 ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Eastern Plains of Uttar Pradesh, Plains of Uttarakhand and Eastern Bihar Suitable for rainfed Kharif season, yield 24.0 q/ha, maturity 127 days, non-shattering, non-lodging, highly resistant to stemfly, defoliators, white fly, YMV, pod blight, Rhizoctonia aerial blight

Groundnut Girnar 6 (NRCGCS 637) ICAR-Directorate of Groundnut Research, Junagadh, Gujarat Recommended for Zone I (Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab states and Haryana) of India Suitable for timely sown Kharif season, yield 30.30 q/ha, maturity123 days, oil content 51%, protein content 28%, moderately tolerant to early and late seasons drought, moderately resistant to early leaf spot, rust, Alternaria blight, collar rot, stem rot, dry root rot, less incidence of leaf hoppers, thrips, Spodoptera

Groundnut TCGS 1707 (ICAR KONARK) Spanish Bunch ICAR-AICRP on Groundnut, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Odisha and West Bengal Suitable for timely sown rainfed/ irrigated Kharif, yield 24.76 q/ha, maturity 110-115 days, oil content 49%, protein content29%, moderately resistant to foliar diseases (LLS and Rust), soil borne diseases (collar rot, stem rot and dry root rot), moderately resistant to sucking pests (LH and thrips)

Sesame Tanjila (CUMS-09A) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Oilseeds, Institute of Agricultural Science, University of Calcutta, Kolkata, West Bengal West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Suitable for irrigated, summer crop with early or late sown condition, seed yield 963 kg/ha – 1147.7 kg/ha, oil yield 438.5 kg/ha – 558.0 kg/ha, oil content 46.17%, maturity 91days, high degree of resistance to diseases like root rot, phyllody and powdery mildew, no major insect pests are reported

FORAGE CROPS

Forage Pearl Millet JPM 18-7 (Jawahar Pearl Millet 18-7) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, Jawahar Lal Nehru Krishi Viswha Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Suitable for rainfed/ irrigated under normal fertility condition during rainy season, yield 440-480 q/ha (green fodder), maturity 120-130 days, moderately resistance to leaf blast, grasshopper, Pyrilla and leaf defoliators

Berseem Jawahar berseem 08-17 (JB 08-17) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, Jawahar Lal Nehru Krishi Viswha Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh Suitable for irrigated multi-cut during winter season, yield 620-650 q/ha (green fodder), maturity 190-200 days, tolerance for leaf spot and blight

Forage Multicut Oat Him Palam Forage Oat-1 (PLP-24) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Viswhavidyalaya, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand Suitable for timely sown, normal fertility and irrigated condition, yield 260-300 q/ha (green fodder yield), maturity 180-185 days, resistant to powdery mildew

Oat Jawahar Oat 13-513 (JO- 13-513) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, Jawahar Lal Nehru Krishi Viswha Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh Suitable for Oat growing areas of eastern and north-western zone, yield 225-250 q/ha (green fodder yield), maturity 135-145 days, moderately resistance to leaf blight

Forage Maize Pusa Forage Maize Hybrid-1 (AFH-7) Hybrid ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Tarai region of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan Suitable for irrigated, Kharif season, green fodder yield 413.1 q/ha, maturity 95-105 days, higher acid detergent fiber (ADF) – 41.9%, neutral detergent fiber (NDF) – 62.5%, In-Vitro dry matter digestibility (IVDMD) – 56.4%, resistant to Maydis leaf blight (MLB), moderately resistant to Chilo partellus

Fodder Maize HQPM 28 Hybrid ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, CCSHaryana Agricultural University, Regional Research Station, Karnal, Haryana All fodder growing areas of Central Zone (Uttar Pradesh (Bundelkhand region), Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh) Suitable for Central Zone during Kharifseason, yield 427.6 q/ha (green fodder), 79.06 q/ha (dry matter), 20.9 q/ha (seed yield), 7.0 q/ha (crude protein), maturity 98 days, three-wayQuality Protein Maize (QPM) hybrid, good for silage, resistant to Maydis leaf blight, BLSB and at par with checks for resistance against fall army worm

Forage Sorghum CSV 57F (SPV 2801) (UTFS 111) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Forage Crops, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi Suitable for rainfed Kharif, yield – 435q/ha (green fodder); 139q/ha (dry fodder), maturity130-135 tolerant to major leaf disease viz. grey leaf spot, sooty stripe, Anthracnose, zonate leaf spot, tolerant to shoot fly, stem borer

SUGARCANE

Sugarcane Karan 17 (Co 17018) Variety ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu North West Zone (Haryana, Punjab, western and central Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand) Suitable for irrigated timely to late sown season,yield914.8 q/ha, maturity 330-360 days, sucrose18.38%, CCS 12.78%, tolerant to salinity, resistant to moderately resistant to red rot, resistant to susceptible to smut, mostly resistant to moderately resistant to YLD, least susceptible to shoot borer, stalk borer and top borer

Sugarcane IKHSU-16 (CoLk 16202) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Central and Western Parts of Uttar Pradesh Suitable for irrigated condition, yield 932 q/ha, sucrose (%) 17.74, CCS 114.3 q/ha, maturity early (10 months), tolerant to drought, moderately resistant to CF08 and CF13 of red rot pathogen, smut, wilt

Sugarcane IKHSU-17 (CoLk 16470) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Eastern Part of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam Suitable for irrigated condition, yield 825.0 q/ha, CCS yield 95. 9 q/ha, sucrose 17.37%, maturity 360 days, excellent performance under waterlogged condition, moderately resistant to red rot, smut, least susceptible to major insect-pests

Sugarcane CoPb 99 (CoPb 17215) Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-AICRP on Sugarcane, PAU Regional Research Station, Kapurthala, Punjab Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Central and Western Parts of Uttar Pradesh Suitable for growing in medium and high fertile soil under irrigated subtropical climatic conditions during spring season, yield – CCS 112.7 q/ha, mean cane yield 901.4 q/ha, sucrose 18.01%, maturity – mid-late (12 months), moderately resistant / resistant to prevalent races of red rot, less susceptible towards early shoot borer, stalk borer and top borer

FIBRE CROPS

Cotton CICR-H Bt Cotton 65 (ICAR -CICR 18 Bt) Hybrid ICAR-Central Institute of Cotton Research, Nagpur, Maharashtra Central Zone Suitable for rainfed condition, yield 15.47 q/ha, maturity 140-150 days, resistant to most of the diseases viz; bacterial blight, grey mildew, Alternaria, Corynospora leaf spot, Myrothcieum, tolerant to most of the pests viz; jassids, aphids, thrips, leaf hopper

Cotton CICR- H Bt Cotton 40 (ICAR-CICR- PKV 081 Bt) Hybrid ICAR-Central Institute of Cotton Research, Nagpur, Maharashtra South Zone Suitable for rainfed condition, yield 17.30 q/ha, maturity 140 to 150 days, resistant to jassids, thrips, whitefly, aphids, tolerant to bacterial leaf blight, Alternaria leaf blight, Gray mildew

Cotton Shalini (CNH 17395) (CICR-H Cotton 58) Hybrid ICAR-Central Institute for Cotton Research, Nagpur, Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh,Maharashtra & Gujarat Suitable for rainfedKharif condition, yield 14.41 q/ha, maturity 160 to 165days, brown linted naturally colour cotton suitable for handloom weaving,tolerant to sucking pests, bollworms, resistant to disease free for Alternaria leaf spot, bacterial blight,Corynespora leaf spot in the Central Zone under rainfed conditions

Cotton CNH-18529 (CICR-H NC Cotton 64) Hybrid ICAR-Central Institute for Cotton Research, Nagpur, Maharashtra Chhattisgarh,Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra) Suitable for rainfed and irrigated conditions of Central Zone, yield of 10.11 q/ha, maturity 160-165 days, tolerant to aphids, jassids, whitefly, thrips, Heliothis armigera, pink bollworms, resistant to moderately resistant to Alternaria leaf spot, grey mildew, bacterial blight, Corynespora leafspot, rust

Cotton PDKV Dhawal (AKA-2013-8) Hybrid AICRP on Cotton, Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujrat Suitable for timely sown Kharif under rainfed situation, yield 12.84 q/ha, maturity 160-180 days, tolerant to leaf hoppers, bacterial leaf blight, Myrothecium leaf spot, Alternaria leaf spot,Grey mildew

White Jute JRC 9 Variety ICAR-Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres, Barrackpore, Kolkata, West Bengal West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Assam Suitable for timely sown rainfed/ irrigated condition, yield 31.97 q/ha, maturity110 – 120 days (fibre), 120-130 days (seed), fibre fineness – 1.74 tex, fibre strength – 13.88 g/tex, tolerant to stem rot and root rot, tolerant to yellow mite, Bihar hairy caterpillar, jute semilooper

POTENTIAL CROPS

Buckwheat Him Tara (EC125940) Variety ICAR – National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources – Regional Station, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Northern Hill zone (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) Suitable for rainfed Kharif hilly areas, seed yield 14.04 q/ha, maturity 92.06 days triangular dark brown seeds with protein content of 13.10% and low phenolic content, no disease or insect pest infestation reported

Amaranth Him Gauri (IC037156) Variety ICAR – National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources – Regional Station, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Northern Hills Zone (NHZ) Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Suitable for grain purposes cultivation during rainfedKharif season in mid to high hilly areas, seed yield 24.06 q/ha, maturity 128.46 days, significantly higher Lysine content (7.18 g/ 16g N), higher total protein content (13.52 %), no disease or insect pest infestation reported

Grain Amaranth RMA 120 (Jodhpur Rajgira 2) Variety ICAR-All India Network Project (AINP) on Potential Crops, Agriculture University Jodhpur, Mandor, Rajasthan WZ (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra); NPZ (U.P.); EZ (Odisha, Jharkhand) and CZ (Chhattisgarh) Suitable for plains areas of the country in Rabi irrigated high fertility condition, 14.05 q/ha seed yield, maturity early (119-128 days), high protein content (12.60%), oil content (8.33%) and lysine 4.72%,no major disease and insect pest observed

Grain Amaranth Gujarat Amaranth 8 (GA 8) SKNA 1407 Variety ICAR-AINP on Potential Crops, S.D. Agricultural University Sardarkrushinagar, Gujarat WZ (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra), NPZ (Utter Pradesh, CZ (Chhattisgarh), EZ Jharkhand and Odisha) Suitable for cultivation in plain areas of the country in Rabi season, yield 14.55 q/ha, maturity 97 – 168 days (mean 127.33 days), protein content 12.21, oil content 8.09% and lysine content 5.03%, least incidence of insect pest and diseases

Grain Amaranth VL Chua 140 Open Pollinated Variety ICAR – Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora, Uttarakhand Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Suitable for rainfed Kharif ecology, yield 16.86 q/ha, maturity 125-127 days, fertilizer responsive, no major insect pests and disease incidence was reported at any of the location

Winged bean PWB 17-18 (Phule Shrawani) Variety ICAR-AINP on Potential Crops, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Maharashtra WZ (Maharashtra), CZ (Chhattisgarh), NPZ (Uttar Pradesh) and EZ (Jharkhand state) Suitable for irrigated well drained soil having medium fertility in Kharif season, seed yield 13.81 q/ha, green pod yield 142.96 q/ha, maturity late – 160 – 168 days (seed), 85 – 95 days (seed to pod), contains 24.95% protein, 16.01% oil, no disease and pests observed

Adzuki bean Him Jwala (IC341939) Variety ICAR – National Bureau of Plant Genentic Resources, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Northern Hills zone (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) and part of Northeastern States Suitable for Northern hilly areas during rainfedKharif season, yield 19.54 q/ha, maturity 108 days, nutrition rich (protein 21.07%, K 1729 mg/100 g, Na 154 mg/100 g, Ca 286 mg/100 g, Fe 8.4 mg/100 g), no disease or insect pest infestation was reported under natural field conditions

Pillipesara Prathama (OUAT Kalinga Pillipesara-1) (IC 524667) Variety ICAR-AINP on Potential Crops, Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha (Eastern Zone) & Tamil Nadu (Southern Zone) Suitable for early sowing irrigated uplands / medium lands in Kharif, yield – seed 1.82 q/ha, green biomass – 157.46 q/ha containing crude protein (17.3%), crude fibre (17.62%), ether extract (1.17%), acid soluble ash (1.60%), maturity medium (83 days), no disease or insect pest infestation was reported under natural field conditions, resistant to YMV

Kalingada (Water melan) SKNK 1407 (Gujarat Kalingada 3) Variety ICAR-AINP on Potential Crops, S.D. Agricultural University Sardarkrushinagar, Gujarat Gujarat and Rajasthan Suitable for rainfed Kharif season, yield 217 kg/ha (seed), 89.81q/ha (fruit), maturity 77 – 87 days, tolerant to drought, seeds contain higher amount of oil (33.35 %), protein, (18.13 %), Fe (5.97 mg/100g),good amount of crude fiber, phenol, Zn, lysine, no major diseases and insect-pests were observed

Perilla Poorvottar Perilla-2 IC-615382 Variety ICAR-Regional Centre for North Eastern Hill Region Umiam, Meghalaya NHZ and NEHZ (Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) Suitable for rainfedKharif hilly ecosystem for Northern Hill Zone (NHZ) and North Eastern Hill Zone (NEHZ), yield 10.33 q/ha, maturity medium-late (163.63 days), lodging tolerant, very useful as oriental medicine as an anti-asthmatic, antibacterial, antidote, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, antitussive, aromatic, carminative, diaphoretic, emollient, expectorant, pectoral, restorative, stomachic, and tonic, no diseases were observed at both vegetative and reproductive stages, resistant to aphids

Perilla Poorvottar Perilla-1 (IC-615369) Variety ICAR-Regional Centre for North Eastern Hill Region Umiam, Meghalaya NHZ and NEHZ (Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) Suitable for rainfedKharif hilly ecosystem for Northern Hill Zone (NHZ) and North Eastern Hill Zone (NEHZ), yield 11.15 q/ha, maturity medium-late (160.63 days), lodging tolerant, very useful as oriental medicine as an anti-asthmatic, antibacterial, antidote, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, antitussive, aromatic, carminative, diaphoretic, emollient, expectorant, pectoral, restorative, stomachic, and tonic, no diseases were observed at both vegetative and reproductive stages, resistant to aphids

HORTICULTURAL CROPS

Fruits

Mango Arka Udaya Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka All mango growing states It is a hybrid between Amrapali x Arka Anmol. Trees are semi-vigorous and having the bunch bearing habit.The fruits have pink blush on peel and good quality. Fruit is oblong in shape with the average weight of 200-250 g, orange yellow thick pulp with high TSS 24 (0Brix), 13.55 mg/ 100 g of total carotenoids and long keeping quality of 12-15 days. It is late bearing, having yield potential of 18-20 t/ha at the spacing of 5 m x 5 m.

Mango Ambika Hybrid ICAR- Central Institute for subtropical Horticulture, Lucknow- Uttar Pradesh All mango growing states It is a climate resilient hybrid (Amrapali x Janardan Pasand) recommended for subtropical and tropical regions. It is a regular bearer, high yielding and late in maturity type. Fruits have attractive dark red blush on yellow coloured peel, pulp dark yellow, firm with scanty fibre. Fruits weigh about 300-350 g, TSS is moderate (21°Brix), rich in mangiferin content. Yields about 80 kg/plant by about 10 years of planting It has good potential for both internal and export markets.

Mango Arunika Hybrid ICAR- Central Institute for subtropical Horticulture, Lucknow- Uttar Pradesh All mango growing states It is a dwarf hybrid developed by crossing between Amrapali x Vanraj. It is a regular bearer and late in maturity. Fruits are smooth, orange yellow peel with red blush, keeping quality excellent with pleasant flavour. Medium fruit weight (190-210 g), good TSS (24.6°Brix), pulp orange-yellow, with scanty fibres and rich in mangiferin and lupeol contents. Yields about 70 kg/plant by about 10 years of planting under improved cultural practice. It has wider adaptability, suitable for growing in subtropical and tropical regions.

Pomegranate Solapur Anardana Hybrid ICAR-National Research Centre on Pomegranate, Solapur, Maharashtra All pomegranate growing states It is a processing variety developed from three-way cross of Bhagawa x [(Ganesh x Nana) x Daru]. Fruits big (280 g), maturity period is 148-150 days, with potential yield of 30.72 kg/tree. It has red aril and rind, red good TSS (16.6°Brix), high titratable acidity (4.8%), vit. C (18.20 mg/100 g), moderate anthocyanins (456 mg/100 g with good anardana recovery (21.6%). It is moderately bacterial blight and drought tolerant.

Guava Lalit Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Central Institute for subtropical Horticulture, Lucknow- Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Fruits are round, medium sized with thick pericarp (>1.5 cm). The variety is heavy having saffron yellow-colored fruits (185-200 g) with red blush, pulp firm, pink in colour with good sugar & acid blend. It has about 250 mg/100 g vit. ‘C’ content. Fruits have high lycopene content (4.5-6.5 mg/100 g pulp) and is a dual-purpose variety suitable for both table and processing purpose.

Guava Arka Kiran Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bangalore, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra Tamil Nadu, Climate resilient variety having semi-vigorous growth habit. Fruits are round, medium sized (180 to 190 g), pulp is dark red, with medium soft seeds (4-6 kgf), rich in lycopene (7.41 mg/100 g pulp) and medium in ascorbic acid (190 to 200 mg/100g) with stable flavour. It yields 38 to 40 kg /tree/year after 4 th year of planting. It has wider adaptability is tropical and sub-tropical regions.

Bael Swarna Vasudha Open Pollinated Variety ICAR – Research Complex for Eastern Region, Patna, Bihar Jharkhand It is a medium vigorous, regular bearing, big fruits (1100 to 1800 g), high yield under rainfed condition (43.8 kg/plant), high pulp recovery (>80%), TSS(>40°Brix), acidity (0.54%). The fruit is low seed content (<2%) with thin shell (< 2 mm). The plant is semi vigorous having yield potential of 17-19 t/ha in High Density Planting (5 m x 5 m).

Pummelo Arka Chandra Individual Plant Selection ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bangalore, Karnataka All Citrus growing states Arka Chandra (clone 18-5)is a clonal selection from accession 18 that is being maintained in the field gene bank at IIHR, Bengaluru. The tree is medium-sized (2.0-3.0 m) and spreading. It is a medium vigorous, Average yield 35-40 fruits/plant/season after 4 years of planting). Fruit weight ranged from 0.8-1.0kg, spheroid fruit shape and has white pulp, TSS (11-12°B), acidity (0.89%) and sweet in taste with lower amount of Naringenin (344.75 ng/ml).

Vegetables

Tomato Pusa Shakti Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana This tomato variety is suitable for open-field cultivation during May-October. Ripe fruits have a thick pericarp (7.00 mm), moderate TSS (4.8oBrix), and lycopene (6mg/100 g) content. Due to the thick pericarp, it is easy to transport. It is also tolerant to high temperatures.The average yield is 351 q/ha.

Tomato Pusa Tomato Hybrid 6 Hybrid ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh This tomato hybrid is resistant to four diseases including, ToLCD (tomato leaf curl disease, late blight, Fusarium-wilt and bacterialwilt. It has high Vit. C (29 mg/100 ml of juice) and is suitable for both Kharif and rabi seasons with duration of 130-150 days after planting. The fruits (80-90 g) are heart-shaped with thick pericarp (0.5 cm), moderate TSS (>4.50oBrix), high acidity (>0.4%). Average yield is 900 q/ha in kharif (autumn-winter) and 600 q/ha in rabi (spring-summer).

Bottle gourd Kashi Shubhara Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of vegetable Research , Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab This variety is suitable for kharif, zaid and off-season production under low tunnel/ protected structure. Fruits are light green, smooth cylindrical (gutka type) and medium long (28-30 cm). Suitable for packaging, distance transportation and export due to better keeping quality. The yield potential is 600 q/ha.

Okra Arka Nikita Hybrid ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru Karnataka Genic Male sterility based F 1 hybrid resistant to YVMV disease. Fruits are dark-green, tender, smooth and free from spines, and rich in iodine (33.38 µg/100 g FW). It has yield potential of 21 to 24 t/ha.

Indian bean Kashi Bouni Sem- 207 Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of vegetable Research , Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi Bushy in growth habit (plant height 65-70 cm). First picking starts at 90-95 days after seed sowing and pods are available up to last week of March. Pods are 10-12 cm in length; 2.50-2.80 cm in width and weigh 9.0 g. It is tolerant to DYMV and high temperature 35oC). It has average yield 236 q/ha in 5 pickings.

Indian Bean Arka Vistar Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Karnataka It a climate resilient, pole type and photo-insensitive variety. Pods are long, thick, very broad and dark green coloured. It has pod yield of 37.0 t/ha after 120 days.

Muskmelon Thar Mahima Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Central Institute for Arid Horticulture, Bikaner, Rajasthan Rajasthan Fruits are round (780-900 g) having TSS of 11.58-11.800Brix. Flesh is salmon orange and 2.8-3.2 cm thick. netted with sutures. It is characterized by deep lobing of leaves with marketable yield of 200 q/ha. It is tolerant to high temperature.

Watermelon Thar Tripti Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Central Institute for Arid Horticulture Beechwal, Bikaner- Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa Fruits are attractive and characterized by green stripes and round shape. The fruit weight 2.3-3.4 kg with light red flesh colour. TSS ranges from 11.5-12.170Brix and rind thickness can range from 5.0-1.8 cm; The first harvest of fruits can be carried out 75-80 days after sowing. It is tolerant to mosaic disease and has average yield 400 q/ha.

Tuber Crops

Potato Kufri Chipsona-5 Vegetatively Propagated, self-pollinated ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh It produces white cream, ovoid tubers with shallow medium eyes and creamy flesh and has good storability under ambient conditions. Medium maturing (90-100 days), high-yielding variety (35 t/ha) for processing (chip making) use. It has 21% tuber dry matter, low sugars (<100 mg/100 g FW) and acceptable chip clolour. It has moderate resistance to late blight.

Potato Kufri Jamunia Vegetatively Propagated, self-pollinated ICAR- Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Plains, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar It produces dark purple oblong tubers with shallow eyes and purple flesh. Medium maturing (90-100 days), high-yielding variety (32-35 t/ha) suitable for table use. It has high antioxidants (ascorbic acid: 52 mg, carotenoids: 163 ug, anthocyanins: 32 mg/100 g fresh weight) in flesh, with high tuber dry matter. It has good keeping quality.

Potato Kufri Bhaskar Vegetatively Propagated, self pollinated ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla- Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Punjab, plains of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh-early season planting) and Central plains (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh for main planting) It is a heat tolerant variety having mite and hopper burn tolerance.Early-medium maturing (85-90 days),with good yield potential (30-35 t/ha) and long storability under ambient conditions. It produces white-cream ovoid, tubers with shallow medium eyes and cream coloured flesh.

Spices

Nutmeg Kerala Shree Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, Kerala Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other nutmeg growing areas of India First farmers participatory variety with bold nuts and fully covered mace. Dry nut weight of 9.1-11.2 g; Dry mace wt. of 1.6-2.1g. Nut yield of 7560 kg per ha and Mace yield of 1512 kg/ha in 8th year of planting. Nut oil and mace oil are 5.9 and 7.5%, respectively. The oleoresin in mace is 9.1%.

Small Cardamom IISR Manushree Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, Kerala Karnataka and Kerala Drought tolerant varietywith average yield of 550 kg dry capsules/ ha under irrigated conditions and 360 kg dry capsules/ha under moisture stress conditions. Over 50 % of the capsules are bold (> 8 mm) and stable.

Small Cardamom IISR Kaveri Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, Kerala Karnataka Drought tolerant variety with average yield of 482 kg dry capsules/ha under irrigated conditions and 308 kg dry capsules/ha under moisture stress conditions Compact flowering variety with 70 % of the capsules are > 8 mm. High essential oil 9.08 % (irrigated conditions), 9.51 % (moisture stress conditions) content

Fennel RF-290 Open Pollinated Variety AICRP on Spices, S.K.N. College of Agriculture, (SKN Agriculture University) Jobner (Rajasthan). Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana This variety is most suitable under irrigated normal conditions. Moderately cool weather favours both the yield as well as the quality of the produce. Plants are erect and tall plants, medium maturity type, more branches and umbels per plant, more umbellets and seeds per umbel and long & bold seeds. It has high yield potential. The seed yield of this variety is 2065 kg/ha. This variety is resistant to ramularia blight.

Ajwain Gujarat Ajwain 3 Open Pollinated Variety AICRP on Spices, Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University, Jagudan, Sardarkrushinagar, Gujarat Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh High yielding with an average seed yield of 1035 kg/ha. It has a greater number of umbels per plant, number of seeds per umbel, bold seed size (Test weight 1.15 g). It is suited for growing in dry tracts

Mango ginger IISR Amrit Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research, Marikunnu, (Post) Kozhikode, Kerala Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat Bold rhizomes, high yield (45.75 t/ha), light yellow core, desirable flavour (myrcene and β pinene), and contains 0.32% Essential oil. Tolerant to rhizome rot.

Plantation Crops

Cocoa Vittal Cocoa Hybrid-1 Hybrid ICAR- Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, Kerala Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Early bearing, stable, high yielder with medium canopy both under arecanut & coconut shades and suitable for high density planting. High dry beans yield 1.5-2.5 kg/tree/year in 15-18 m2 canopy. Large bean size of international standard (1-1.10 g). It has desirable processing value for chocolate industry with 13% shelling, 87% nib recovery, >50% fat, 1% free fatty acids, rich in Fe and Zn contents. Withstands black pod rot and tea mosquito bug infestation and is tolerant to low moisture stress .

Cocoa Vittal Cocoa Hybrid-2 Hybrid ICAR- CPCRI, Kasaragod, Kerala Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat Early bearing, high yielder with black pod rot disease resistance both under arecanut & coconut gardens. Dry beans yield 1.5-2.5 kg/tree/year in 14-20 m2 canopy. Large beans (1-1.2 g), have processing value for chocolate industry. It has 13% shelling, 87% nib recovery, >50% fat, 1% free fatty acids, rich in Fe and Zn contents. Suitable for high density planting and has field tolerance to tea mosquito bug and low moisture stress.

Cashew Nethra Jumbo-1 Hybrid ICAR- Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka Karnataka It is a variety suitable for rainfed conditions jumbo nuts (12 g), with premium grade kernel (W130), saves the labor on harvesting and ensures about 10% higher price due to bigger size nuts and higher yield over the standard variety Bhaskara and NRCC Selection-2. It is cluster bearing with 5-6 fruits per panicle. The nut size is uniform, Kernels are bold with 3.4 g average weight, and has easy testa peeling.

Cashew Nethra Ganga (H-130) Hybrid ICAR- Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, Dakashinakannda, Karnataka Karnataka It has bold nuts (12-13 g) and high yielding hybrid with cluster bearing habit, high precocity with 6-8 nuts per panicles. It has high shelling value (29.5%). An early flowering with uniform sweet kernels. It is suitable for high density planting under rainfed conditions.

Coconut Kalpa Suvarna Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, Kerala Karnataka and Kerala It is a dwarf, high yielding, dual purpose coconut variety with green coloured, oblong fruits having sweet tender coconut water and good quality copra. Early flowering variety (30-36 months after planting), suitable for processing for tender coconut water and copra production.

Coconut Kalpa Shatabdi Open Pollinated Variety ICAR- Central Plantation Research Institute, Kasaragod, Kerala Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu This is a dual purpose coconut variety, with large fruits, suitable for copra and tender nut production. It bears greenish yellow fruits with greater volume (612 mL) of good quality tender nut water and high copra content (273 g)

Flower Crops

Marigold Pusa Bahar Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi,Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. This variety is vigorous having plant height of 75-85 cm. It produces compact, flattened, attractive and large size (8-9 cm) flowers of yellow colour (RHS Yellow Group: 9A). It is very floriferous, producing on an average 50-60 large-sized flowers per plant. It is suitable for loose flowers, bedding in gardens as well as other floral decorations (loose flowers). It is flower is summer and tolerate high temperature.

Tuberose Arka Vaibhav Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu It produces double-type flowers on medium tall spikes. The flower buds are greenish in colour, florets are white in colour and ideal as a cut flower. The spike yield ranges from 2.5-3.0 lakh spikes/ ha/ year. It has field tolerance to root knot nematode.

Crossandra Arka Shreeya Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka Novel flower colour orange-red florets (Orange Red group 32A), high loose flower yield (2269.2 kg/ac/year), increase yield (172.67%) over Local check. Moderately resistant to Phytophthora wilt.

Gladiolus Arka Amar Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra The flowers are red colour having red margin and white line on tepals with yellow blotch. It has a long spike (101 cm) with good rachis length (50 cm) and bears 17 florets per spike. It yields 1.81 flower spikes and 2 corms /corm and 23 cormels. It is highly resistant to Fusarium wilt disease. It is suitable for cut flower, floral arrangement and garden display.

Gladiolus Arka Aayush Hybrid ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra Its florets are with a unique colour: Blotch Red with Yellow border. The florets are open-faced, thick, slightly ruffled and arranged in double rows. It is resistant to Fusarium wilt disease. Suitable for cut flower, bouquet preparation, floral arrangement and garden display.

Medicinal Plants

Velvet Bean Arka Dhanvantari Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Karnataka Long duration variety (180-190 days) with non-itchy trichomes on pods. High seed yield of 2- 2.5 t/ha with high L-Dopa content of 4.5 to 5.5%. It is highly drought tolerant.

Velvet Bean Arka Daksha Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Karnataka Medium duration variety comes to maturity 150-160 days after sowing. It has non-itchy trichomes on pods. Gives seed yield of 1.6- 2 t/ha with high L-Dopa content of 3.5 to 4.5%.

Ashwagandha Arka Ashwagandha Open Pollinated Variety ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka Karnataka It is pure line selection with high dry root yield of 11.95 q/ha and total withanolide content of 0.580%. Characterized by pencil thick roots and desired root depth of around 30 cm. It has early vigour, field tolerance to bacterial wilt, late blight diseases and pests viz., Epilachna beetle, mites and aphids.