Detailed Report on UAPA Cases: Ministry of Home Affairs Shares Latest Figures

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime and publishes the same in its annual publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest published report is of the year 2022. As per the reports, the details of State/ Union Territory wise cases registered in the country under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 are at Annexure.

Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), there is no provision for establishment of detention centres.

Annexure

(Referred to in reply to part (a) of the RS USQ No. 1025 for 31.07.2024)

 

State/Union Territory-wise Cases Registered under The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022
SL State/UT 2020 2021 2022
1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 13
2 Arunachal Pradesh 3 7 15
3 Assam 76 95 133
4 Bihar 30 26 28
5 Chhattisgarh 3 0 3
6 Goa 0 0 1
7 Gujarat 0 0 0
8 Haryana 2 2 11
9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0
10 Jharkhand 86 86 71
11 Karnataka 1 0 4
12 Kerala 18 18 23
13 Madhya Pradesh 4 5 2
14 Maharashtra 1 0 4
15 Manipur 169 157 167
16 Meghalaya 10 7 4
17 Mizoram 0 0 0
18 Nagaland 2 0 3
19 Odisha 0 5 0
20 Punjab 19 14 25
21 Rajasthan 0 0 0
22 Sikkim 0 0 0
23 Tamil Nadu 3 0 4
24 Telangana 0 0 0
25 Tripura 2 9 5
26 Uttar Pradesh 72 83 101
27 Uttarakhand 0 0 2
28 West Bengal 1 6 2
29 A&N Islands 0 0 0
30 Chandigarh 0 0 1
31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 0 0
32 Delhi 6 5 12
33 Jammu & Kashmir 287 289 371
34 Ladakh 0 0 0
35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0
36 Puducherry 0 0 0
  TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 796 814 1005
