Detailed Report on UAPA Cases: Ministry of Home Affairs Shares Latest Figures

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime and publishes the same in its annual publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest published report is of the year 2022. As per the reports, the details of State/ Union Territory wise cases registered in the country under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 are at Annexure.

Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), there is no provision for establishment of detention centres.

Annexure

(Referred to in reply to part (a) of the RS USQ No. 1025 for 31.07.2024)