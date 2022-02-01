DESIGN-LED MANUFACTURING SCHEME PROPOSED BY BUDGET-2022-23 TO BUILD A STRONG ECOSYSTEM FOR 5G

New Delhi : The Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint to steer the economy over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100. While presenting the Union Budget, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It continues to build on the vision drawn in the Budget of 2021- 22. Its fundamental tenets, which included transparency of financial statement and fiscal position, reflect the government’s intent, strengths, and challenges.”

The Government aims to attain the vision of promoting digital economy & fintech, technology enabled development by achieving certain goals during the Amrit Kaal.

Telecom Sector:

Union Budget 2022-23 has proposed to launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. The Union Finance Minister has stated that the Productivity Linked Incentive in 14 sectors for achieving the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat has received excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs, and an additional production of Rs 30 lakh crore during next 5 years.

Smt Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022- 23 by private telecom providers.

Further, in order to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, the Budget has proposed to allocate five per cent of annual collections under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). This will promote R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions.

To bring access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources in all villages in par with the access of same in urban areas, the Union Budget has announced that the contracts for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded under the Bharatnet project through PPP in 2022-23. Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre.