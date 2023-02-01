Describing the Budget-2023 as all-inclusive and far-sighted, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Describing the Budget-2023 as all-inclusive and far-sighted, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has congratulated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that the Budget-2023 brought by the Government will lay a strong foundation for Amritkal. I am confident that, taking every section along, this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Government to make a self-reliant India. I Congratulate the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for this.

Union Home Minister said that the target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9% is laudable. This reflects the foresight of the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a New India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy.

Shri Amit Shah also thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving huge tax relief to the middle and salaried class. The increase in tax rebate from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the unprecedented change in tax slabs will provide a lot of relief to the middle class. Along with this, I also welcome the relief given to the Government employees.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the foundation of the bright future of any country is its educated and skilled young generation. I heartily welcome the decision to set up a National Digital Library to provide quality books to the youth. This scheme will solve children’s problems which they faced during the Corona period.

Shri Amit Shah said that agriculture credit has been increased to Rs 20 lakh crore in this budget. Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be created to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. Along with this, for the next 3 years one crore farmers will be helped to do natural farming and 10,000 Bio Input resource centers will be set up.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Minister also said that a budget provision of Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been made for the Railways, which will help in connecting remote areas. Along with this, the decision to revive 50 airports, heliports, advanced landing grounds in the country will increase regional air connectivity, which will give a boost to tourism.

Shri Amit Shah said that in this budget, it has been decided to start the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana to make the country’s traditional artisans and craftsmen self-reliant. This decision will make a big difference in the lives of Vishwakarma community by enabling them to enhance the quality and market reach of their products.