DEPwD Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Prosthetic and Orthotic Devices for Divyangjan

Following the International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day (IPOD) on 5th November, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is organizing awareness programmes about the importance of prosthetic and orthotic devices and their role in enhancing the quality of life for individuals with limb loss or physical disabilities, through its National Institutes and Composite Regional Centers (CRCs) across India.

These initiatives embody Government of India’s commitment to support and raise awareness for the Divyangjan community. Prosthetic and orthotic services play a crucial role in enhancing mobility, functionality, and quality of life for many individuals. To ensure these services truly represent person-centered healthcare, it is essential to involve individuals, families, and communities as active participants and beneficiaries within a trusted healthcare system.

Key activities held include:

Awareness Rally and Educational Activities by NILD: Students of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) organized a rally, street plays, and educational sessions, highlighting the importance of prosthetics and orthotics in promoting mobility and inclusion.

Awareness Camp by CRC Chhatarpur : An awareness camp was organized, where assistive devices were distributed to over 50 beneficiaries, contributing to improved mobility in their daily lives.

Online Webinar by CRC Rajnandgaon: The center conducted a free online webinar on 'The Role of Prosthetics and Orthotics in Enhancing Quality of Life', emphasizing the essential support these devices offer in daily activities.

Offline Awareness Program by CRC Tripura: An offline awareness event was held, including motivational speeches, race competitions, and a musical chair contest to inspire the community.

Public Awareness Program by CRC Gorakhpur: CRC Gorakhpur organized a mass awareness event where motorized tricycles were distributed to a significant number of Divyangjan, enhancing their ease of movement and promoting self-reliance.

Several other National Institutes and CRCs under DEPwD also hosted a variety of programs, helping to spread awareness nationwide about the transformative impact of prosthetics and orthotics on the lives of Divyangjan.

DEPwD reaffirms its commitment to empowering Divyangjan and supporting their aspirations for independence and inclusion. By expanding access to prosthetic and orthotic services and fostering a culture of inclusivity, the Government of India is dedicated to building a future where every individual can live with dignity and opportunities.