DEPwD and its institutions organizing series of activities during Mental Health Awareness Week 2024

National Institutes under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, are taking proactive steps in organizing a series of activities under the Mental Health Awareness Week 2024. The activities are aimed at promoting mental health awareness across the country, and fostering inclusive communities that prioritize mental well-being for all.

In a major initiative, the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR), Sehore, is running a dedicated campaign themed ‘Mental Health at the Workplace’, conducting multiple workshops to inspire action towards creating supportive and healthy work environments. This campaign aims to shed light on the crucial role that workplaces play in maintaining the mental well-being of individuals and calls for collective efforts to make workspaces more inclusive and mentally healthy.

The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, kick-started the week with a motivational rally, creating energy and awareness around mental health issues.

Simultaneously, the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata, and the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Pt. DDU NIPPD), New Delhi, are hosting a variety of workshops, health camps, and other interactive activities to engage communities and offer support.

Through these efforts, the DEPwD and its institutions are working to build a national dialogue on mental health, encouraging people from all walks of life to take mental well-being seriously. These steps are aimed at creating a culture where mental health is prioritized, and every individual can thrive.