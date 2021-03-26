Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag inspects Yatra Transit Camps; Visits GDC Qazigund, reviews its functioning

Anantnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today made an extensive tour to Yatra Transit Camps at FCI Godown Mir Bazaar and Walnut Factory Qazigund to take stock of arrangements and facilities for the ensuing Amarnath Ji Yatra-2021.

At Mir Bazaar Transit Camp, the DC directed the concerned officers to workout modalities to augment the capacity to accommodate more than 4000 pilgrims.

He also directed for provision of good quality toilets in requisite numbers and parking areas with proper lighting facilities at all places. To ensure proper drainage of water, he asked the concerned R&B officers to install an efficient drainage system besides repairing the paths.

He called for creation of additional assets in tune with the landscape and surroundings with proper rationalisation of available land. The quality and durability of the assets should not be compromised though, Dr. Singla emphasised.

At Walnut Factory Qazigund, similar directions were passed to the concerned to ensure that existing facilities are augmented beforehand for a smooth and successful Amarnathji Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated his commitment to provide hassle free services and facilities to the pilgrims for their smooth and happy journey.

Later, Dr Singla visited GDC Qazigund and briefly reviewed its functioning. He also directed to earmark some structures there as back up accommodation during the Yatra period while ensuring the routine college work and education of students does not suffer.