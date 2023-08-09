Dept. of Telecommunications conducts testing of Reliance Jio’s 5G network in 26 GHz and 3300 MHz bands in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the fast roll-out of 5G services continues across Odisha, Odisha LSA (Licensed Service Area) of Dept. of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India conducted Phase-I roll-out testing of 5G sites of Reliance Jio, in 26 GHz band and 3300 MHz band, in the state. The testing was conducted by a team of senior DoT officials including Mr. Anil Kumar Subudhi, Dy. Director General (DDG), Odisha LSA, Mr. Chandra Prakash Yadav, Director, Odisha LSA and Mr. Chittaranjan Devta, ADG, Odisha LSA.

As part of this activity, it conducted Phase-I roll-out testing of 5G sites of 26 GHz band allotted to Reliance Jio, at Bhubaneswar on 9th August 2023, said DoT Odisha LSA in a tweet. During the testing the highest 5G speed on Jio network on 26 GHz band was measured as 1.2 Gbps. https://twitter.com/LsaOdisha/status/1689195126940377088?s=20

In another tweet, DoT, Odisha LSA mentioned that it had conducted Phase-I roll-out testing of 5G sites of 3300 MHz band allotted to Reliance Jio, at Pipili in Puri district of Odisha on 8th August 2023. The speed on Jio 5G network in 3300 MHz band was measured at 820 Mbps. https://twitter.com/LsaOdisha/status/1688902093619466240?s=20

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio has been rapidly expanding its True 5G network across Odisha and is the only telecom operator having 5G network presence in all districts of Odisha. Jio is also the only service provider to have spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band, considered more suitable for 5G network deployment. As part of Jio Welcome Offer, Jio users presently experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

As recently mentioned by Department of Telecommunication in reply to a question in the Parliament, Reliance Jio is much ahead in 5G network deployment in Odisha as well across the country. As per the district-wise data provided by DoT, Jio has deployed the maximum 6345 number of 5G BTS, out of total 7756 number of 5G BTS deployed in Odisha, whereas nearest competitor Airtel had deployed just 1411 . Among all the districts, Khordha had witnessed the maximum 1356 5G BTS deployment including 1124 by Jio while Cuttack had total 792 5G BTS deployed in the district which included 710 by Jio. Similarly, Jio has installed 420 5G BTS in Ganjam and 448 in Sundergarh, wherein Airtel has installed 122 and 66, respectively. Out of 444 5G BTS deployed in Balasore, Jio has 356 followed by Airtel with 88.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India which includes Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.