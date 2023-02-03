Department of Youth Affairs to organize Youth 20 Summit inception meeting from 6th to 8th February at Guwahati

Under the framework of G20 Presidency, Department of Youth Affairs has been entrusted with the responsibility to organize Youth 20 Summit-2023. In the light of this, Department of Youth Affairs is organising the Youth 20 Inception meeting from the 6th to 8th February, 2023 at Guwahati, Assam. On 08th February, 2023, the closing ceremony will be held with the launch of white papers by the Union Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

India has assumed the Presidency of G20 on 1st December, 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. up to 30th November, 2023. India’s theme for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational value system of ‘Vasudevakutumbakam’. Hence our theme – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group will organize discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

Briefing mediapersons in New Delhi today, Secretary Youth Affairs, Ms Meeta Rajivlochan said that discussions would be organized across India to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow. She also said that the Y 20 hopes to provide a platform to youth across the nation to express their perspectives and their ideas on the priorities for the G20 group of countries. She further said that India has one of the youngest populations in the world and the youth of the nation is full of energy and innovation and it is he attempt of the Department of Youth Affairs to provide a forum, to express that energy in constructive ideas.

Under the Youth 20 Summit-2023, for the coming 8 months, there will be consultations on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies and professional associations, across States in the run up to the final Youth-20 Summit. The focus of the activities will be on building a shared vision of youth for good governance and democracy and in using technology to improve skills across the board.

The five Y20 themes are:

Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21st Century Skills Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth

IIT Guwahati is a major research center for frontier technologies like production of green hydrogen; some of these technologies are in the process of transfer to industry. Key panel discussions on the future of work, twenty first century skills, climate change, making sustainability a way of life and also on peacebuilding and reconciliation, will be held at IIT Guwahati on the 7th February.