Department of Youth Affairs is organising Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters from 2nd to 31st Oct

New Delhi : On the lines of the Special Campaign held in 2021, Department of Youth Affairs is organising Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters in main secretariat and its subordinate office, namely, the National Service Scheme (NSS) and two autonomous organisations, namely, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu from 2ndOctober, 2022 to 31stOctober, 2022.

During the Preparatory Phase (14th– 30th Sept., 2022), Department of Youth Affairs and its Subordinate Office/autonomous organisations i.e. NSS, NYKS and RGNIYD sensitized the officials, mobilized the ground functionaries for the Campaign; identified pendency; finalized the Campaign sites; identified scraps and redundant materials and completed the laid down procedures for their disposal.

During the Campaign Phase (2nd – 31st Oct., 2022), all out efforts are being made by the Department and its Subordinate Office/autonomous organisations to dispose of all references identified during the Preparatory Phase. Progress is periodically being uploaded on SCPDM portal.

Further, taking forward the Prime Minister’s message of 5 resolves (Panch Pran) for Amrit Kaal, Department of Youth Affairs is undertaking “Swachh Bharat 2.0” campaign across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme.