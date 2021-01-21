Department of Tourism Kashmir organising a 4-day Snow Sculpting Competition at Gulmarg

Gulmarg: In order to provide a platform to the budding artists, the Department of Tourism Kashmir is organising a 4-day Snow Sculpting Competition at Gulmarg from today.

In the competition, over 30 participants drawn from various districts of the Kashmir Valley both amateur and professional sculptures are participating. The department received overwhelming response from the participants who were later shortlisted for the competition.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani flagged off the participants at TRC Srinagar in presence of Joint Director Tourism Kashmir Tabassum Kamli, Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity / Recreation, Ideel Saleem and other staff members.

The participants will compete in teams and also as individuals to hand carve unique art works on themes depicting Kashmir culture, heritage, life and nature.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism said the event is being organised to provide a platform to both the budding artist and also professionals to showcase their talent in arts.

He said Kashmir is blessed with a natural and advantageous geographical environment for ice and snow tourism which the department will promote to attract tourists to this snow art during winter months.

“The 4-day competition will also provide an opportunity to amateur artists to learn from professionals who are part of this event. We are also planning to develop an ice park and promote this tourism product in a big way,” he said.

The department provided all the support including travel, accommodation and food to the participants for the event. The department also kept ice blocks ready for the participants who will only need to carve out the shape as per their chosen themes.