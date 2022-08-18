Department of Telecommunications warns people against fraud in the name of installation of Mobile Towers

New Delhi : It has come to the notice of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that some unscrupulous companies/ agencies/ individuals cheat general public and collect money by promising them hefty monthly rental etc. in the name of

installation of Mobile Towers.

In this regard the public at large is hereby informed that:-

1. DoT/ TRAI is not directly or indirectly involved in leasing/renting the

premises for installation of mobile towers.

2. DoT/ TRAI or its officers do not issue any “No Objection Certificate” for

the installation of mobile towers.

3. The updated list of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Infrastructure

Providers (IP-1), authorized to install mobile towers, is available on DoT

website i.e. https://dot.gov.in and https://dot.gov.in/infrastructureprovider.

4. Public is hereby cautioned to be extra careful and verify the credentials of

the company, in case any company/agency/individual asks for money for

installation of mobile tower. The association of TSPs and IP-1s have

confirmed that their members do not ask any money for installation

of Mobile Towers.

5. If any person comes across any such fraudulent activity, then he/ she

may report the incident to local police authorities.

6. In addition, the local field units of DoT may also be contacted whose

contact details are available on DoT website at

https://dot.gov.in/relatedlinks/director-general-telecom