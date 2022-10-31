Department of Telecommunications Successfully Completes Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Special Campaign 2.0 is being organized in the Department of Telecom, its attached & subordinate offices, field offices and PSUs, across the country from 02.10.2022 to 31.10.2022. This campaign was preceded by a preparatory phase from 14.09.2022 to 30.09.2022.

The Campaign has focused on liquidation of pendency in respect of MP’s references, references from State Government, Inter-ministerial references (Cabinet Note), Parliamentary Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances & PG Appeals. In addition, the Campaign has ensured a number of special drives for cleanliness in and around the Office premises by way of weeding out of files and also scrapping of obsolete office equipment.

During the Campaign, about 100% pending Public Grievances & Appeals, Inter-ministerial references and State Government references were achieved. As regards MP References the disposal percentage is 36%.

During the Campaign 350 sites across the country were identified for cleanliness drive and the said target has been exceeded due to enthusiastic participation of officers / officials.

During the campaign, against an identified target of reviewing 1,15,000 physical files, 97000 physical files were reviewed and 12000 files were weeded out. More than 20,000 sq feet of space was cleared due to better record management.

Further, Secretary (T) inspected and participated in Field Office cleaning and tree planting at Haridwar on 22.10.2022.

Some photographs of the Special Campaign 2.0 are given below –