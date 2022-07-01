Department of Telecommunications signs agreement with ITI Limited and BSNL to fund pilot projects under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)

New Delhi :Department of Telecommunications (USOF), Ministry of Communications has signed an agreement with Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fund the pilot projects of E-band, LTE indigenous technologies including integration of 4G/5G prototypes with C-DoT core.

The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), under its program for Induction of new technological developments in the telecom sector in rural and remote areas, is funding 4 pilot projects each of around Rs 10 Crore enabling the development and hardening of these technologies. The indigenous companies Astrome technologies, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Resonous Technologies, Signaltron would be executing these projects in partnership with C-DoT and DoT PSUs BSNL and ITI.