Department of Sports: Successful Completion of Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Sports, in collaboration with organizations under it – including the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), National Sports University (NSU), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL)—made a significant contribution to Special Campaign 4.0 organized by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). This campaign, was conducted during October 2024 and was aimed at embedding Swachhata (cleanliness) principles within the Department’s ethos and addressing long-standing pendencies. The Department of Sports commenced this effort with the spirited launch of the Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 on October 2, 2024, at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, intertwining the themes of fitness and cleanliness.

Over the course of the campaign, the Department replied 15 pending Member of Parliament references, resolved 30 public grievances, and fulfilled 2 Parliamentary Assurances under active supervision of senior officers of Department. This dedicated oversight ensured that objectives were met with both efficiency and impact.

The campaign also focused on physical and digital file management. Accordingly, 210 physical files were thoroughly reviewed and subsequently 120 were weeded out. Moreover, the campaign saw the completion of the review of 220 e-files, marking a substantial stride in digital records management. On the ground, cleanliness drives were carried out across 44 identified sites spanning field offices and headquarters of the organizations under this Department. This concerted effort resulted in the reclamation of 12,000 square feet of space, with many newly available areas repurposed into valuable utility spaces. In addition, scrap disposal during the campaign generated Rs.1,76,000 in revenue, underscoring a commitment to sustainability and resourcefulness in the pursuit of cleanliness. 24 Tweets were made by this Department and organizations under it across various social media platforms, leveraging hashtags #SpecialCampaign4.0 and #SwachhBharat to amplify the campaign’s reach and visibility.

Through above initiatives, the Department of Sports has not only reinforced the values of Swachhata but also set an example of practical, efficient governance. Some of the pictures of cleaning of office premises/ campus at organizations under this Department are shown below.