Department of Sports Reports Significant Progress in Special Campaign 4.0 for Cleanliness and Good Governance

Special Campaign 4.0 has been launched by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) for institutionalizing swachhata and minimizing pendency in Government offices from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024. The Department of Sports began Special Campaign 4.0 with the launch of Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 on 02.10.2024 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium. The Department of Sports along with the organizations under it which includes Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), National Sports University (NSU), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) are actively participating in the Special Campaign 4.0.

This year, like previous years, the Campaign is divided into two phases. Phase-I, from 16th to 30th September 2024, was focused on identifying pending issues such as references from MPs, State Governments, and other Ministries, as well as public grievances. It also involved identifying areas that need cleaning, beautification, and improvement. Phase-II, which runs from 2nd to 31st October 2024, is dedicated to resolving the identified issues and carrying out the cleaning, sprucing up, and beautification of the selected sites.

In Phase 1 of the campaign, 15 References from MPs, 2 Parliamentary Assurances and 30 Public Grievances were identified for resolution. Additionally, 210 physical files and 220 e-files were set aside for review. Apart from this, 44 Cleanliness drives are to be conducted in organizations under this Department. In the first two weeks of Phase 2 of the campaign, the Department successfully disposed of 8 References from MPs, 2 Parliamentary Assurances and addressed 22 Public Grievances. Additionally, 210 physical files and 130 e-files were reviewed, 29 outdoor cleanliness drives were also conducted.

The Department is dedicated to disposing all pending matters that are ready for resolution and making sure that the selected sites for cleaning and beautification are well-maintained and cleaned as per the objectives of the campaign. Given below are some of the pictures of cleaning activities being carried out in of office premises/ campus under Special Campaign 4.0 at NDTL, New Delhi and LNIPE, Gwalior.