Department of Sports launches the Swachhata Hi Seva with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata- Sanskaar Swachhata

Department of Sports launched Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign, 2024 on 17th September, 2024, which will culminate on 2nd October, 2024. The Campaign is in line with the Government of India’s vision of a Swachh Bharat. The theme for SHS 2024, “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata” (स्वभाव स्वछता, संस्कार स्वछता ) entails collective responsibility and active participation from all the citizens of the country. Three key pillars of this campaign are-

Sampoorna Swachhata through Shramdaan –This aims to transformation of specific target units and overall cleanliness through shramdaan activities.

Swachhata Ki Bhagidari – This encourages public participation through awareness and advocacy in cleanliness efforts through various participatory activities.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs: This provides for activities to felicitate and benefit safai mitras.

In SHS-2024 campaign, the Department of Sports and organizations under it, namely, Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Sports University (NSU), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) are working hand in hand to ensure widespread engagement and participation from every citizen, community, and organization during the fortnight to achieve the objective of SHS-2024.

The Department and its organizations are organizing various awareness and swacchata activities from 14th September 2024 onwards which include mass shramdaan all across the country, plantation drives under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, holding various competitions etc throughout the duration of Campaign.