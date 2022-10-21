Department of Space conducts Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters and Swachhta

New Delhi : The Campaign began with the preparatory phase from 14th September 2022 to 30th September 2022 during which the Department identified the pending references in respect of 11 parameters as identified by DAR&PG and their speedy redressal. These included public grievances, parliamentary assurances, inter-ministerial references and cleanliness campaigns. This is being carried out on a war-footing on a daily basis from 2nd October 2022.

The Department has identified 20 cleanliness campaign sites across the country in its Centres/Units/Autonomous Bodies where special cleanliness campaigns have been implemented. This includes Department of Space/ISRO Headquarters in Bangalore, VSSC (Thiruvananthapuram), LPSC (Valiamala), SDSC(Sriharikota), NRSC(Hyderabad), ADRIN(Secunderabad), NARL(Gadanki), SAC(Ahmedabad), NE-SAC(Shillong), MCF(Hassan), URSC(Bengaluru), DOS Branch Secretariat, Delhi, PRL (Ahmedabad). This involved cleaning of the campus/canteens, scrap material sites, record rooms, wet waste/dry waste segregation, etc.

In line with the spirit of Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 and as part of continued efforts, surprise inspection of all offices/divisions have been carried out.

Sites Identified for Cleanliness at Various Centres/ Units/ ABs of DOS/ ISRO

Sl. No. Name of Centre No. of Sites 1. DOS/ ISRO Headquarters- Bengaluru 03 2. VSSC, Trivandrum 01 3. LPSC, Valiamala 01 4. SDSC Sriharikota 02 5. NRSC, Hyderabad 01 6. ADRIN, Secunderabad 01 7. NARL, Gadanki 01 8. SAC, Ahmedabad 02 9. NESAC, Shillong 01 10. MCF, Hassan 01 11. URSC, Bengaluru 02 12. DOS Branch Secretariat, Delhi 02 13. PRL, Ahmedabad 02 Total 20 Nos

Details of Sites identified for DOS/ ISRO HQ