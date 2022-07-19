New Delhi : The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment provides financial assistance in the form of grant in aid for running and maintenance of, inter alia, senior citizen homes (old age homes) to implementing agencies (IAs) such as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) / Registered Societies /Trusts/ Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) etc under Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC), which is a component of Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY).

The Department invites applications from implementing agencies, through e-Anudaan portal (https://grants-msje.gov.in). Grant in aid (GIA) is provided to projects on the basis of recommendation of the concerned State/ UT Government, subject to satisfactory inspection report received from Project Monitoring unit of the Department and fulfilling of other terms and conditions of the scheme.

Grant in aid is provided for running and maintenance of Senior Citizens Homes to those NGOs also which have their own land.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.