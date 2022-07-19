Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing schemes for Construction of hostels for SC, ST and OBC students

New Delhi :However, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing schemes for Construction of hostels as under:-

i. Construction of hostels for OBC Boys and Girls; a component of Umbrella scheme namely “PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme For Vibrant India For OBCs And Others” (PM-YASASVI).

ii. Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY); a component of Umbrella scheme namely “ Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna’ (PM-AJAY).

Under the Scheme, State Governments, UT Administrations and the Institution of repute ranked in the latest NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings of Ministry of Education are eligible for financial assistance.During the last three years, this Department has not received any complete proposal for construction of hostels from the Government of Rajasthan for any district including Alwar.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.