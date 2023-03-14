Department of Social Justice and Empowerment implements Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC)

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC), a component of Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), under which grant in aid is provided to NGOs/ Voluntary Organisations (VOs) for running and maintenance of Senior Citizens Homes (old age homes), Continuous Care Homes, etc. Facilities like shelter, nutrition, medicare and recreation are provided free of cost to the indigent senior citizens who live in such homes. .

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is also implementing Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) under which assisted living devices are provided free of cost to those BPL senor citizens (or senior citizens with monthly income upto ₹ 15,000) who suffer from age related disabilities / infirmities. The Scheme is applicable throughout the country, including Bihar.

The Department is also implementing Elderline – National Helpline for Senior Citizens –a toll free number 145672021 to provide free information, Guidance, Emotional Support and field intervention in cases of abuse and rescues in order to improve the quality of life of senior citizens. It is operational from 8 am to 8 pm, all 7 days of the week.

The Ministry of Rural Development is implementing Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) under which old age persons of 60 to 79 years belonging to BPL families are provided pension of ₹ 200 per month. The pension amount is increased to ₹ 500 per month on attaining the age of 80 years.

Under “National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly” of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare funds are sanctioned, as the State proposals, for the following:-

Development of minimum 10 bedded geriatric ward (both male and female) in each District Hospital (DH) through new construction/ extension/ renovation, Out Patient Department (OPD) set-up at District Hospital (DH), Community Health Centre (CHC), Primary Health Centre (PHC), Equipment for OPD, ward, physiotherapy units/ services at DH and CHC, In Regional Geriatric Centres (RGCs) at 19 Medical Colleges funds sanctioned for infrastructure development of minimum 30 bedded ward, speciality OPD and physiotherapy unit, In the two National Centres for Ageing (NCA) at Madras Medical College, Chennai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi funds sanctioned for development of minimum 200 bedded ward, speciality clinics, physiotherapy unit, diagnostics, etc. Modules alongwith facilitator guides developed for ‘comprehensive geriatric assessment and care delivery’ for 3 cadres – Medical Officers (MO), staff nurses and community based workers of DHs and CHCs. State level training of trainers conducted to develop master trainers for below district trainings. Under Ayushman Bharat Health Welfare Centres (HWC) 5 sets of modules developed for geriatric care training of Medical Officers (MO), Staff Nurse, ASHA, ANM etc. At PHCs and HWCs National and State level Training of Trainers conducted. Orientation trainings of State and District level functionaries of all Non Communicable Disease (NCD) programmes to sensitize them about NPHCE and geriatric issues.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in Lok Sabha, today.