Department of Social Justice and Empowerment formulates Scheme namely ‘Information, Monitoring, Evaluation and Social Audit’ (I-MESA)

New Delhi : The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a Scheme namely ‘Information, Monitoring, Evaluation and Social Audit’ (I-MESA), and the following categories of Schemes of the Department are identified for Social Audit –

1. Schemes covering Grant in Aid institutions

2. Scholarship schemes covering SC and OBC students (Post-Matric, Pre-Matric etc)

3. Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY ) and Protection of Civil Rights Schemes

4. Free Coaching Schemes.

This information was given by The Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.