Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR) successfully conducted Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) along with its Autonomous Body, Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and two PSUs i.e. National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) & Central Electronics Ltd. (CEL), successfully conducted Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October 2024 to 31st October 2024 under the active guidance of Secretary, DSIR Dr. (Mrs) N. Kalaiselvi. The Campaign started by the Secretary, DSIR & DG, CSIR with cleanliness drive on 2nd October, 2024 at CSIR Headquarter, Anusandhan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Secretary DSIR & DG, CSIR felicitated Safai Mitrason the occasion of Swachh Bharat Divas (SBD) 2024 at CSIR Hqs on 2nd October, 2024.Also, as a part of Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, Joint Secretary, DSIR felicitated Safai Mitras in DSIR, Technology Bhavan, New Delhi in the Ist week of October, 2024.

‘Shramdaan’ was also organized during the campaign in DSIR’s and CPSEs i.e. Central Electronics Limited (CEL) and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and all 37 labs of CSIR across the country wherein officers/staff participated in the cleanliness and plantation drive as part of the ‘EkPedMaaKeNaam’ campaign. Similar plantation drives was carried outat DSIR HQ.

As part of the Special Campaign 4.0, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), in coordination with the Northern Railways, carried out a cleanliness drive at the New Delhi Railway Station. Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary cum DG, CSIR and Shri Mahesh Yadav, Station Director, New Delhi Railway Station lead the cleanliness drive. During the event, the SafaiMitras of New Delhi Railway Station were felicitated by CSIR, underscoring CSIR’s appreciation for the contributions of sanitation workers in maintaining public cleanliness.

Under the active leadership ofSecretary, DSIR and close monitoring by Joint Secretary, DSIR who is Nodal Officer of Special Campaign 4.0, this Campaign proved to be very successful. During the Special Campaign period from 2ndOctober, 2024 to 31stOctober, 2024, focus was given to reduce pendency of PGs and enhance the overall cleanliness in and around office premises as well as improving work environment in the Department and its organizations.

Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has successfully achieved 100 per cent targets of disposing of the pendency of IMC references, public grievances, appeals and record management.

As a part of the campaign 9,120 physical files were reviewed, 4488 physical files were weeded, 85 cleanliness campaigns were conducted, total of Rs.19,04,125/- revenue was generated from scrap disposal and total area of 39,230 Sq. ft. of space was freed by way of scrap disposal and weeding out of files.

As we look ahead, DSIR remain committed to zero pendency, gradual increase of digitization of processes and enhancement of the overall service delivery experience of its stakeholders. The impact and special efforts of special campaign 4.0 will be a continuous processand this momentum will be maintained in the months to come.