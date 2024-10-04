Department of Science and Technology successfully completed preparatory phase activities for Special Campaign 4.0

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum in its preparatory phase. The Special Campaign 4.0 will be entering the Implementation Phase from 2nd October to 31st October 2024, preceded by Preparatory Phase from 16th September 2024 to 30th September, 2024.

During the preparatory phase, Department of Science and Technology (DST) has identified pending VIP references, Public Grievances, Parliamentary Assurances. The list of offices for Swachhata Campaign has also been identified and the volume of electronic/ automobile/ office scrap to be disposed has also been assessed in its Headquarters as well as in Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies. Plans have been finalized for freeing up of office spaces by way of digitization of documents and weeding of records.

DST has successfully uploaded the targets for the Preparatory phase of the Campaign on the Special Campaign 4.0 web portal. DST along with its AIs and Subordinate offices has identified 257 cleanliness campaign sites; 26496 physical and 383 e-files for review; 42 pending public grievances and 8 appeals for disposal.

In addition to above, various large scale awareness generation and campaign advocacy programme have been planned during implementation phase through PIB statements, and various platforms of social media.