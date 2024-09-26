Department of Science and Technology Organizes Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir Under Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024

The Department of Science and Technology actively participated in the “Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024” campaign and organized Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir for Swachhata Hi Sewa and Special Campaign 4.0 at the Aryabhatta Hall in Technology Bhawan, New Delhi. Joint Secretary (Admn.) and Senior Officers felicitated the housekeeping staff of the Department of Science and Technology.

Housekeeping staff have contributed unanimouslyto maintain cleanliness in the office premises and outside area. Under the Swachhata Hi Sewa drive, Joint Secretary Ms. A. Dhanalakshmi and Senior officers distributed the safety kits to the housekeeping staff for their safety, while performing hazardous and risky tasks.

The campaign is in full swing to achieve the targets set by the Department of Science and Technology for the specified period.