Department of Science and Technology Hosts Lecture and Plantation Drive for Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Science and Technology, under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, has planned various activities, which include lectures and plantation drives in schools located nearby Technology Bhawan.

To spread Swachhata awareness among the children, Ms. A. Dhanlalakashmi, Joint Secretary, delivered a lecture on “Cleanliness & its Impact on Health” to the children of the Primary School MCD (boys), Katwaria Saria, and Lalit Mahajan S.V.M. Sr. Secondary School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

The department conducted a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative also at Lalit Mahajan S.V.M. Sr. Secondary School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

