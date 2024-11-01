Department of Science and Technology (DST) successfully completes Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachhata and minimizes pendency

Drawing inspiration from Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalize Swachahta and minimize pendency in Government, Department of Science and Technology launched the Special Campaign 4.0 (implementation phase) from 2nd October to 31st October 2024. The Special Campaign aimed at improving overall cleanliness of Government offices and enhancing public experience of the common public with Government offices. Therefore, special attention was given to field / outstation offices (attached / subordinate offices).

The glimpses of the cleaning activities carried out by Organisations of the DST are as follows: –

Before After

The Department of Science and Technology has successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0 underlining Swachhata, which was conducted within the Department and across various Autonomous Bodies/Subordinate Offices located in different parts of the country.

During the campaign, special focus was given to space management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices. Since the beginning of the Preparatory Phase of the Special Campaign, the Department along with its Autonomous Bodies/Subordinate Offices identified various sites to be cleaned across the country. Around 257 sites were identified for cleaning, more than 26,000 physical files and around 383 e-files were identified for review. Daily progress was monitored by a dedicated team and information was uploaded regularly on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Nodal Officer of Special Campaign 4.0 & Joint Secretary (Admin), Smt. A. Dhanalakshmi regularly reviewed the campaign progress and visited many sites inside the office premises as a part of ongoing Special Campaign 4.0. She appreciated the efforts of the officials and encouraged them to channel their best efforts to maintain cleanliness at the workplace.

The Implementation phase ended with achievements surpassing the targets on many fronts. The Department along with its Sections/Divisions/Autonomous Bodies/Subordinate Offices enthusiastically participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 and celebrated it as a cleanliness festival at more than 894 sites. This year a remarkable area of 4 lakhs 76 thousand sq. ft. has been freed and revenue of Rs. 4.84 lakhs have been generated by disposing scraps identified during the campaign. Further, as part of record management exercise, 30731 physical files have been reviewed and out of which 14090 files have been weeded out. Moreover, 575 e-files have been reviewed and out of which 321 e-files have been closed.