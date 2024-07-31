Department of Sanskrit at Central University of Odisha Hosts Special Lecture on Sanskrit Grammar

Sunabeda: On July 29, 2024, the Department of Sanskrit at the Central University of Odisha hosted a special lecture on Sanskrit Grammar at its Sunabeda campus. The event featured distinguished speakers, including Prof. Anupama Prusty, Head of the Department of Navya Vyakarana at Central Sanskrit University, Puri Campus, and Prof. Yudhistira Sahoo, Head of the Department of Sanskrit at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extended his best wishes for a successful programme. The event was inaugurated by Prof. N.C. Panda, Registrar (I/C) and Dean of the School of Languages, who also addressed the gathering.

Prof. Prusty delivered an insightful lecture on ‘Sabdobodha,’ emphasizing the significance of sound and its interpretation within the Sanskrit language. Prof. Sahoo engaged with the audience on the application and importance of Sanskrit grammar, illustrating his points with various examples.

The lecture was well-attended by faculty members Dr. Nabin Kumar Pradhan, Dr. Debashis Karmakar, Dr. Sanjib Sarkar, Dr. Birendra Kumar Sadangi, Mr. Satyawrat Mishra, Public Relations Officer Dr. Phagunath Bhoi and students from the Department of Sanskrit, who all contributed to the vibrant discussion.