Department of Rural Development Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Promoting Cleanliness and Disposal of Pending Matters

Under the guidance of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Department of Rural Development is implementing the Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhta and reducing pendency in its offices.

The Department of Rural Development, during the course of Special Campaign 4.0 is striving to achieve complete disposal of pending matters. In the first 15 days of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd – 16th October, 2024, the following progress has been achieved by the Department:

S.No. Parameter Target Achievement (upto 16th October, 2024) % Achievement (upto 16th October, 2024) 1 Cleanliness Campaigns 3 3 100 % 2 References from MPs 75 9 12 % 3 State Govt. References 14 6 43 % 4 PMO References 1 1 100 % 5 IMC References 2 1 50 % 6 Public Grievances 1401 914 65 % 7 Public Grievances Appeals 707 160 23 % 8 Parliament Assurances 6 1 17 % 9 Physical files review 4270 3344 78 % 10 Electronic files review 2162 1105 51 %

Out of 1189 physical files identified for weeding out, all 1189 identified files have been weeded out during this period. A revenue of Rs. 6,94,250/- has been earned by E-waste disposal and raddi disposal. The disposal of furniture is under process. The Department has conducted 3 outdoor cleanliness campaign in the following sites with the Shram Daan of the officials of the Department of Rural Development.

Sl.No. Activity Name Location 1 Shram Daan on 02.10.2024 Cleaning activity in boat club area near Kartavya Path, New Delhi. 2. Mass Swachhata Activity on 04.10.2024 NDCC-II building, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi. 3. Plantation and Swacchta Activity on 08.10.2024 Parking Area, near entry Gate No. 4, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The efforts under the Special Campaign were posted on various Social media platforms to promote the campaign as well.The Department has issued 36 tweets so far under #SpecialCampaign4.0.

The Department has utilised this opportunity to achieve decluttering of office space, cleanliness of common areas and upkeep of office rooms, a glimpse of which is shared below:

Description Before After Cleanliness outside Krishi Bhawan Decluttering of Office Cabin

The Department is committed towards disposal of the pending matters as identified in the target, by 31st October, 2024 under the Special Campaign 4.0.